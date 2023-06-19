Itaglia ‘Holcombe’ Wright of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born November 15, 1926 in Draketown, daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Holcombe. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Wright; daughter, Brenda Shadrix; and fiancé, Curtis Tillman.

Survivors include her children, Toney Wright and Benita West; Eleven grandchildren; Eighteen great-grandchildren; and Three Great-Great Grandchildren.

Service information

Jun 20
Visitation
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
11:00AM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jun 20
Funeral
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jun 20
Graveside
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
3:00PM
Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery
2965 N. Hwy 100
Waco, GA 30182
