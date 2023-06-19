Itaglia ‘Holcombe’ Wright of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born November 15, 1926 in Draketown, daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Holcombe. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Wright; daughter, Brenda Shadrix; and fiancé, Curtis Tillman.
Survivors include her children, Toney Wright and Benita West; Eleven grandchildren; Eighteen great-grandchildren; and Three Great-Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend David Holcombe officiating. Brian Shadrix, Alan Shadrix, Jason Shadrix, Kristopher Savage, Justin Shadrix, Andrew Shadrix, Clint Wright, and Logan McNeal will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Kansas Baptist Church Cemetery.
