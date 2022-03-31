Uh oh, watch out Chris.
I enjoy the Academy Awards ceremony about as much as I like raw bacon. However, this year’s Oscars provided a little more entertainment beyond the political spectrum when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage. Since then, I’ve listened to various media pundits give their opinions on the incident and I thought to myself earlier this morning—what the heck, why don’t I join them?
Before we go there, let’s go back to Carrollton, Georgia circa 1980-something.
A good fist fight over a girl was what made life interesting. I saw some good ones back in the day. However, I rarely saw them in the heat of the moment inside the class or lunch room. It always started with a little mouthing off to each other and always ended with the words—
“Meet me behind the Bonner Building after school!”
Word would always spread throughout the classroom that Bobby was going to fight Billy, or Johnny was going to knock down Ralph, or whoever was making a move on someone’s girlfriend. And the entire student body would show up.
“It didn’t take long for one or two punches to be thrown before a school administrator would show up and we’d all scatter like a bunch of ants,” said local fist fighting expert Matt Carter.
My favorite fights were the ones that usually didn’t involve a girl. That’s when one of my friends would have a disagreement over something as trivial as cheating in a game of Kick the Can.
The best one was the time my friend Bodie spit water on my friend Ben and then hit him with a stick. Bodie should have won the fight because he hit and ran. That’s when Ben picked up a basketball and threw it at Bodie. Suddenly, Bodie tried to jump, but the ball hit him in the feet and boomeranged him to the concrete. Ben declared victory.
I have mixed emotions about the Chris Rock/Will Smith incident because fist fighting is part of growing up in the South. Masculinity has been shredded as evil by today’s cancel culture, but quite frankly—I have respect for a man who stands up to a bully who disrespect his wife, girlfriend or significant other.
Oh sure—Will Smith embarrassed himself the way he handled it in front of a national audience. Chris Rock is a comedian who picks on people much like the late Don Rickles. Smith overreacted to Rock’s joke about his wife’s haircut. It’s now known her hair loss comes from a condition called alopecia.
He could have handled it differently. When I was in school, once the opponents met behind the Bonner Building—someone was going to take a good old-fashioned whipping. However, strategy was involved.
There are two kinds in fighters in the world—big guys who are enforcers and little guys like me who better hit hard and run like Bodie. In the end, usually both of the fighters look ridiculous.
Later in the evening Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor. During his speech he told the audience, “Love will make you do crazy things.”
So, I’m going to cut him some slack. He loves his wife. I hope he will learn to love comedians too. Hopefully, he will grow from this incident and learn to control himself when the cameras are rolling. Maybe, Hollywood will forgive him too because he’s a good actor.
As for Chris Rock, kudos for keeping his cool demeanor. The Academy should have switched gears and handed Rock the Best Actor award.
There’s an old saying the great Central High School teacher Shirley Bickford once told me, “You criticize in private. You praise in public.”
And Jesus said it best when he teaches us to “turn the other cheek” when someone has wronged us.
These words of wisdom are easier said than done—especially when you love someone. However, they will guide us to a better place.
There is hope, my friends. Let’s forgive others for their shortcomings. And most importantly, don’t ever cheat in a game of Kick the Can.
Now that’s something to fight about.
