My collection of cookbooks is vast and expansive, encompassing four shelves on the bookcase in our kitchen. The titles read like a travel guide (Under the Magnolias, Bistro), or they reflect a fleeting nutritional chapter in my never-ending search to lose those last fifteen pounds (The South Beach Diet, Southern Keto). Their colorful spines serve as souvenirs and mementos of vacations and meals experienced throughout a lifetime (The Columbia Restaurant Cookbook, The Silver Palate Cookbook). Periodically I consider discarding or donating aged and tattered volumes that contain enticingly retro-sounding passé recipes that I would never dream of cooking, like tomato aspic and canapés.

But I can never bear to part with any of them.

