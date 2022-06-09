From my picture window seats with a view of the world around me, which happen to be most every place I am, I have the privilege of observing what to me is a remarkable thing about human nature.
I see at times in different settings gatherings of people who, in most cases probably don’t initially know each other. This could be at meetings, in waiting rooms, standing in lines, at sports or entertainment events, etc.
They are, I would say, usually about as close to a true cross-section of societal members as we can get. They may be young and old and a mixture of races. Just by observation I would guess that some are fairly well-to-do in an economic sense, while others are middle class and some maybe not yet in the middle.
I would venture a bet that there is a good chance that all educational levels are represented from high school degree to college, university or technical degree to no degree at all. There are workers and retired workers; fathers, grandfathers, mothers, grandmothers, sons and grandsons, daughters and granddaughters, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles, single, married, divorced — or any other familial status one might have.
In other words, the gathering is of us, we the people who are the body and soul of this great land.
What is truly amazing that I see and admire from my seat is that some initial head nods and smiles and “how are yous?” are about the only communication for the initial period of time, but it takes little time at all before strangers seated or standing next to each other are talking and laughing with each other. Then another or two joins these two in conversation, and before we know it, the air is full of chatter, some engaging others in friendly banter even across the way, talking about kids and grandkids and the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide and what’s a good place to eat, just engaging in pure acts of neighborliness and friendliness and enjoying the similarities and uniquenesses of our fellow travelers on life’s journey.
When I see this amazing “togetherness,” it makes me wonder why it can’t be that way with all of us all of the time. Too, though, I remember that these I see in these particular settings are likely not discussing what could be divisive things like politics and religion, at least that I hear, things that rip us apart in so many instances, even brothers against brothers and fathers against sons.
But it makes me wonder, too, why we can’t engage in civil and polite conversation about even these things, respecting each other’s beliefs and opinions, though we might not hold them ourselves, so we can learn from each other.
Exercising enough respect and consideration that we could possibly be wrong, but even if we stand rigid in our ideas we can remain cordial with those who stick by their convictions. Agree to disagree is an accommodation not offered enough these days, it would seem.
Why can't we consider other views and determine for ourselves whether they are “disinformation” or “false news” as some things are wont to be labeled these days.
Why do some want to keep “the other side” from us? If we don’t know an opposing view or set of information, how can we make the determination that what we hold true is a certainty? I want to know the other points so that I can arrive at an educated decision.
Who is so perfect or knowledgeable that he or she can be the arbiter or the ultimate authority in matters for debate and “cancel” those who have a different point of view. No one since Jesus, who is the keeper of the ultimate truth, possesses such a status of authority.
Looking through my window at this conglomeration of people I realize that they probably realize that no matter who they are, they are just like everyone else in the eyes of God.
It could well be that for all of us if we understand that we have — or should have — a common purpose and that is to support one another with love and generosity and understanding, and that, though we are all different, we are all alike, and that God our Creator gives us the powers of reason and discernment to choose what we are to believe and not to believe.
