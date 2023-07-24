Mr. Isaiah Halton, age 23, of Dallas, died on July 16, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Word of Faith Cathedral, 212 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168, Pastor Dale Bonner, Eulogist. Viewing will be Wednesday July 26, 2023 from 4-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel, 8312 Dallas Hwy, Douglasville, GA 30134. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

