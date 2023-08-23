When Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel announced he would be running for sheriff on July 4, he did so with some accusations against current Sheriff Stacy Williams, criticizing the way the department has managed its money.
“Serving on the Commission Board, we see the money going in and out, we set the budget,” Daniel said. “Over the past three years of holding that position, we have had a hard time with the Sheriff’s Department. We’ve increased that budget year after year, but yet at the end of every year there is substantial budget overages.”
After the accusation was made by Daniel regarding the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office budget, the Times-Georgian conducted an investigation that included individual interviews with other counties’ sheriffs, municipal leadership within Haralson County, as well as County Chairman Ronnie Ridley and current Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams and Chief Deputy Jamie Saylors.
The Sheriff’s Office budget has increased slightly every year as Daniel had said. Since the 20-21 budget has increased by $635,566 overall which Williams stated is not enough due to the effects of COVID-19, inflation, and the increase in fuel prices.
According to documents obtained by Haralson County officials and the Sheriff’s Office, the common issue that Williams seems to be facing is overtime pay, inmate medical services, and other expenses such as an increase in gasoline, utilities, and food service.
“As a Constitutionally required Office, the holder of the Office is elected by the citizens of the Sheriff’s county, and the Sheriff is not subordinate to any other Office, elected official, or appointed official,” Williams said. “Georgia Courts have confirmed the Office of Sheriff has complete control over the use of the budget set by the county commission. By Law, the commissioners must establish an adequate budget allowing the Sheriff to fulfill the Constitutional responsibility and statutory mandates of the Office. Unfortunately, unforeseen or unanticipated costs associated with the duties and responsibilities of the Office of Sheriff may arise, whereby a budget that was originally deemed adequate when it was set becomes insufficient. Such things as unexpected increased costs of inmate medical services, personnel shortages requiring payment of overtime, maintenance costs or equipment failures can drain a budget quickly, necessitating additional funding for the Office. The Sheriff does not have the authority to choose to ignore the mandates of the Office; those mandates must be fulfilled as required by statute, case law, and the Georgia Constitution regardless of the cost, and the county commission cannot attempt to control or otherwise constrain the operation of the Office by refusing to provide adequate funding to meet the legitimate needs of the Office.”
Daniel specified in his initial statement in an interview with the Times-Georgian that printed on July 5 that many of the purchases are, “equipment purchases that could be done a little differently.”
Chief Deputy Jamison Sailors spoke with the Times-Georgian and gave an example of struggles between the Sheriff’s Office and the Board of Commissioners which involved the purchase of 15 body cameras which Sailors recalled to have an initial amount of “about $52,000.”
Sailors based that number around his knowledge that the Chairman “can not sign off on anything over $50,000.”
Sailors also stated that the initial contract was paid for through SPLOST money. The following four years of the contract would be “$21,000 and some change and would cover maintenance, cloud storage, and if one ended up broken the Sheriff’s Office could send it in to replace it.”
“We were able to get some body cams through Axon,” Sailors said. “Major and I went and sat down with the Chairman (Ridley) and said ‘hey here is an idea, we can get some. It’s a five year contract. Here is the initial cost and here is the next four years on the contract.’ I handed it to him, let him read it and everything. We get to the board meeting and it is like he’s never read it before.”
“We let them know right up front this is going to be a recurring cost for four years after this, but it’s only going to be $21,000 or something” Sailors said. “So in that next budget cycle we applied for that in our contract line item to say, ‘hey this is coming up.’ It got slashed. It’s gotten slashed every time, but we’re having to pay that.”
When asked if the Sheriff’s Office had received a reason for the item being slashed, Sailors said, “No sir, we do not have that kind of relationship. For example, when it comes to budget time they call all of the department heads to say, ‘we need your budget request for the year.’ We get about 20 minutes in front of the Board of Commissioners and that’s it. There’s no discussion, we don’t even know what we get. We have to call and say, ‘hey can we get a copy of what y’all finally decided on,’ and there’s no discussion back and forth.”
Another equipment item that has been discussed with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is that 13 vehicles have been bought over the last few years. However, Williams stated that these vehicles were paid through SPLOST and various grant programs including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money meaning it did not cost the taxpayers a single dollar.
Other sheriffs are feeling the pinch around the area, or have felt it. When they are not, they say it is due to the working relationships they have with their Board of Commissioners, which many have said is “vital” for setting up a workable budget.
Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge has been in office for 14 1/2 years as sheriff. Gulledge stated that he has never been over budget during his time.
“Luckily, and I hear the horror stories from all over the state, we have a very good working relationship with our commissioners which is strange.” Gulledge added, “I’ve had quite a few disagreements with them, but it’s all been behind closed doors on a professional level. None of this is out in the public trying to poke each other and make each other look bad. We’ve had real good luck with commissioners here.”
Tim Pounds has been sheriff of Douglas County for seven years and has spent four of them over budget. When asked what the biggest culprit of the overages were, Pounds said, “When gas went sky high, you know, things we weren’t expecting [to happen] happened. COVID cost me a ton of money, you know, stuff like that, and unexpected stuff and equipment.” Pounds continued, “I got a full time kitchen. I got a huge kitchen, materials, and my vehicles too.”
Pounds talked specifically about this year and was asked if he was feeling a pinch.
“Not really this year,” he said. “First of all, we got some new commissioners and they seem to understand my requests just a little bit more than the other ones because they met my budget this year with no problems.”
“I’m always over on overtime,” Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats said. “Just like every Sheriff’s Office in the country, nobody can keep help. You have to retrain everybody, send people to school, and get uniforms for people.”
A common trend being seen not just in Haralson County but also surrounding counties is difficulties finding people to work in the jails. According to a budget sheet kept by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s jail budget line item of “Personnel’s salary and wages’’ for FY 22-23 shows that a request had been made of $1,362,308.88 but was only approved for $1,262,309. The approved amount is $99,999.98 less than had been requested.
The total amount spent was $1,421,922.86. This is $159,613.86 more than the amount that was approved. It is also $59,613.98 more than what was requested by the Sheriff’s Office to the Board of Commissioners.
Williams said the reason for the overspending is many jailers have had to work overtime to cover the lack of manpower the jail has at the moment. Williams even talked about having to take deputies off patrol shifts occasionally to prioritize the needs of the jail which staffs just three jailers for 141 inmates.
Haralson County has also seen an extreme increase in the jail population since the start of 2022. The capacity, according to Chief Deputy Sailors, is 121. However, due to the heavy increase, spare bedding has been laid out for inmates, increasing the max capacity to around 140. January 2022 is the only month that saw the average inmate population below the 121 limit at 102.6 according to the Haralson County Jail population records. The average increased in February 2022 to 124.2 and has not been below 124 for a single day since. The average jail population as of July 2023 is 140.3 inmates.
Due to that increase in inmate population as a direct result of COVID-19 slowing down of the courts, Haralson County has had to house inmates in other counties’ jails. In the FY 21-22 budget, the payments to other agencies totaled $62,715.00. As for the FY 22-23 budget, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office spent $106,872.44 in payment to other agencies.
Of the “Sheriff (Constitutional)” and “Sheriff/Jail Operations” budgets, there are seven line items from FY 22-23 that are $30,000 or more over the budget they were approved for according to the budget sheet given by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office personnel budget as well as the Haralson County Financial Budget.
In the “Sheriff (Constitutional) budget, the three line items listed are Personnel salary and wages, which is $224,187.92 over budget; the repair and maintenance of vehicles is $37,451.77 over budget; and the gasoline and diesel line item is $73,563.39 over budget. The Sheriff (Constitutional) budget includes the HCSO patrol unit, which was the explanation given for the high gas and vehicle maintenance expenditure as well as the overtime from patrol units being brought in to work overtime in the jail.
As for the Sheriff/Jail Operations Budget of FY 22-23, again from both the HCSO and the Haralson County Financial Budget, personnel’s salary and wages are over budget this time by $159,613.86 again due to primarily overtime. Payments to other agencies were not budgeted for in FY 22-23 but cost the Sheriff’s Office $106,872.44. The three other items are food service which is $71,363.96 over budget, utilities which is $54,872.58 over budget, and inmate medical which is over budget by $89,019.39 These three items are all either required in order to run the jail or a constitutional right of inmates.
Sheriff Williams and Chief Deputy Sailors both expressed frustration with the Board of Commissioners during their meeting with the Times-Georgian.
“In this county, it’s always been the commissioners,” Williams said. “It’s like they set the budget and stuff like that and by-God you will stay within that budget. Okay, well we try to stay within that budget. Where it turns out to be an adequate budget to begin with, like this year. I can’t tell you, I didn’t know or we didn’t know or foresee or forecast that inmate food is going to double from $10,000 to $12,000 a month to $24,000 a month. Gas is going up, gas went up. Medical is going up.”
Sailors added, “I am used to dealing with a city manager because I was a city cop for 28 years and actually sitting down with your finance director for the government agencies and working out a budget together.”
“What we’ve seen here is that it is not possible. It seems like there’s some kind of rift or wall that they don’t want to talk about it. It all goes to the bottom line, they don’t care how much you need that is all you’re gonna get. No matter how you spread it out on these line items.”
When asked to specify who “they” were, Sailors said, “The Board of Commissioners, mainly the Chairman.”
In the interview with the Times-Georgian, Chairman Ridley confirmed what was said by Sailors in one regard.
“What we go by is you know the bottom line,” Ridley said “We are not so much concerned by the line item, as long as you stay within your budget. That bottom line is what we worry about.”
Sheriff Williams also talked about how he has tried to bring in more money to help offset the expenditures that the Sheriff’s Office currently has.
One idea that Williams has broached is a 10% surcharge that would be added on to , and all the cases that come through municipal courts in Tallapoosa, Buchanan, and Bremen, in order to help pay for the housing of inmates.
Under the current system, the first day in the Haralson County jail is free to those three municipal bodies and every day after is a $35 charge that HCSO receives for housing inmates. If the new system is approved, Williams believes that it will generate much needed income for the sheriff’s office and jail operations.
All three municipalities have agreed that if they were asked to come to the table regarding the 10% surcharge, they would be willing.
Chairman Ridley initially asked Alison Palmer, “Didn’t our attorney tell us it had to go through the legislature some way?” Which she told him it did have to. Ridley also said, “I’ve contacted all the cities and Bremen is the only one that could come up with the information.”
Attorney David Mecklin confirmed that in order to impose the surcharge, it would require a legislative action from the state government. Mecklin also said, “My understanding is that it already has. I haven’t confirmed it, but I think the bills were introduced that would allow the imposition of a fee.”
According to the 2020 Georgia Code 15-21-5 which is under Jail Construction and Staffing, “In every case in which any superior court, state court, probate court, magistrate court, municipal court, or other court in any county or municipality in which this article has been placed in effect as provided in Code Section 15-21-92 shall impose a fine, which shall be construed to include costs, for any offense against a criminal or traffic law of this state or any ordinance of a political subdivision thereof, there shall be imposed as an additional penalty a sum equal to 10% of the original fine.”
2021 Georgia Code Section 15-21-94 says, “T{span}he sums provided for in Code Section 15-21-93 shall be assessed and collected by the clerk or court officer charged with the duty of collecting moneys arising from fines and forfeited bonds and shall be paid over to the governing authority of the county in which the court is located or, in the case of a municipality which has contracted for jail services, to the governing authority of the county with which the municipality has contracted by the tenth day of the month following the month in which such sums are collected. Such sums paid over to the governing authority shall be deposited by the governing authority into a special account to be known as the ‘county jail fund.’ ”
“Nine times we’ve asked him to do this to help with the funding of this jail,” Williams said. “Right now everything that goes on here comes out of my budget that I put my name on it. All of these agencies, everybody that’s using it, free. It doesn’t cost them nothing and I’m sick of it. It is not right.”
“You can pass that 10% on to the criminal or violator and not the taxpayer.” Sailors added, “When I was the Chief of Police at Hiram, we paid the daily fee and they got 10% of everything.”
“We’ve looked at the cities and their ticket data, that’s about $100,000, but the game changer is now this includes the probate court, this includes the superior court and all the cases that come through there so there’s an additional 10%,” continued Williams. “If it is a $5,000 fine that’s $500 that has to be paid.”
“It relieves the burden on the taxpayer. If we’re having overcrowding issues or you got a crime wave going on, it’s not coming out of my tax money. It’s being passed on to the violator,” Sailors added.
“The reason why the law was passed was to help especially these poor counties,” Williams said.
