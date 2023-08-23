When Haralson County Commissioner John Daniel announced he would be running for sheriff on July 4, he did so with some accusations against current Sheriff Stacy Williams, criticizing the way the department has managed its money.

“Serving on the Commission Board, we see the money going in and out, we set the budget,” Daniel said. “Over the past three years of holding that position, we have had a hard time with the Sheriff’s Department. We’ve increased that budget year after year, but yet at the end of every year there is substantial budget overages.”