Irma Gene Buffington, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Nov. 15, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church, 196 Bowdon Street in Waco, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crawford Chapel United Methodist Church, 105 Mount Zion Street in Bremen, Georgia. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
