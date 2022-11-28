Iris Dawn Robinson

Iris Dawn Robinson, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on November 26, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Dee Buren Ragsdale and the late Hettie Marie Estes.

Mrs. Robinson played numerous instruments and sang in the choir for over 60 years of church service. She loved singing, cooking, crafts, and watching ballgames. Mrs. Robinson loved to travel.

