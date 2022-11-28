Iris Dawn Robinson, 82, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on November 26, 2022. She was born on December 5, 1939. She is the daughter of the late Dee Buren Ragsdale and the late Hettie Marie Estes.
Mrs. Robinson played numerous instruments and sang in the choir for over 60 years of church service. She loved singing, cooking, crafts, and watching ballgames. Mrs. Robinson loved to travel.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husbands, Jack Robinson and JB Johnson; daughter, Rachel Dawn Pruitt; and brother, Charles D. Ragsdale.
Mrs. Robinson is survived by daughters, Rebecca Boles of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Regina (Karl) Hofele of Douglasville, Georgia; Rhonda (Jimmy) Foster of Waco, Georgia; sister, Glenda (Larry) Hunter of Ranburne, Alabama; eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Dr. Billy Godwin will officiate. Interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Youth Department at Ephesus Baptist Church 8445 Ephesus Church Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Messages of condolence may be sent www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
