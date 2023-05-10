Irene Redding Morrow, age 100, from Temple, passed away May 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Villa Rica on February 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Guy Redding and Oma Dewberry Redding. She was a retired seamstress at Sewell Manufacturing Company and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ulus Morrow; and sisters, Ruth Richards, Estelle Hamil, Dorothy Hitchcock, Mary Jones, Lucille Long, Nellie Stanford; and brother, Guy Redding, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Steve Morrow and Douglas Morrow (Kellie) of Temple; brother Gerald Redding (JoAnn) of Bremen; grandchildren, Brandon Morrow, Dakota Morrow, Ryan Morrow (Victoria); and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Madeline Morrow.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Harris officiating. Ryan Morrow, Brandon Morrow, Barry Redding, Dakota Morrow, Scott Stanford and Blake Hitchcock will serve as pallbearers. Danny Stanford, Harry Jones, Jerry Jones, Gary Hamil, Ronnie Hitchcock and Carter Banister will serve as honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
