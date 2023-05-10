Irene Redding Morrow, age 100, from Temple, passed away May 9, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Villa Rica on February 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Guy Redding and Oma Dewberry Redding. She was a retired seamstress at Sewell Manufacturing Company and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ulus Morrow; and sisters, Ruth Richards, Estelle Hamil, Dorothy Hitchcock, Mary Jones, Lucille Long, Nellie Stanford; and brother, Guy Redding, Jr.

Service information

May 11
Visitation
Thursday, May 11, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
May 12
Visitation
Friday, May 12, 2023
12:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
May 12
Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
2:00PM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
