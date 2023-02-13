Irene Duffey

Mrs. Irene Parker Duffey, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.

Mrs. Duffey was born in Dekalb County, Georgia on February 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Joe D. Parker and Mary Broach Parker.

To send flowers to the family of Irene Duffey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 13
Visitation
Monday, February 13, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
11:00AM
Southern Hills the Church at City Station
2115 Maple ST.
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Trending Videos