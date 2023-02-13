Mrs. Irene Parker Duffey, age 88, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Friday, February 10, 2023.
Mrs. Duffey was born in Dekalb County, Georgia on February 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Joe D. Parker and Mary Broach Parker.
Mrs. Duffey led an active life. Mrs. Duffey was a 1954 graduate of West Georgia College where she earned a degree in Home Economics. Upon graduating, she married her college sweetheart, James Duffey, on June 18, 1954 and together they started a family. In 1968, Mrs. Duffey was named Mrs. Rome and finished 1st Runner Up in the Mrs. Georgia Pageant. She filled her years with service to her community through the Lioness and Junior Women’s Club. A devout Christian, Mrs. Duffey sang in the choir for First Christian Church and was an involved member at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station. Mrs. Duffey loved flowers and tending to her garden and extended kindness to the many animals that came to her door. She loved birds, especially her pet finch, Dottie. Mrs. Duffey was an avid Braves fan as well as an avid traveler, and she loved sharing both of these pastimes with her husband and family. Most importantly, as a devoted and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Duffey led a selfless life which she dedicated to raising and guiding her family.
Mrs. Duffey is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Duffey, Sr. Survivors include her children and their spouses, James Edward “Eddie” (Sarah) Duffey, Jr. of Carrollton, Teresa “Terri” Duffey (Mike) Tucker of Carrollton, Mark Brittain “Britt” (Heather Echols) Duffey of Carrollton, Andrea Duffey (Dale) Johnson of Carrollton, Jan Duffey (Justin) Rose of Carrollton, Timothy “Tim” (DeAnn) Duffey of Carrollton, Heather Duffey (Curtis) North of Carrollton; grandchildren and spouses, Lauren Duffey (Zeb) Barnes, Parker Edward (Melanie) Duffey, Marshall Tyler (Mandy) Duffey, Michael Lee (Emily) Tucker, Jennifer Duffey (Rett) Harmon, Matthew Brittain (Kara) Duffey, Laney Duffey, Paige Johnson (Chris) Murphy, Whitney Johnson (Michael) Davis, Merideth Johnson(Sam) Beam, Corey (Ashley) Duffey, Timothy Duffey, Sydney Elizabeth North, Logan North (Morgan) White, Alysa Hope North, Madison (Torry) Daniels, Carter Robison, Dylan Robison, Jimmy Robison; 20 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Peggy Rose Parker. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Broach Parker.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday evening February 13, 2023 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Southern Hills, the Church at City Station with Minister Jon Day and Pastor Dale Lovelady officiating.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens with Minister Ron Boswell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Matt Duffey, Lee Tucker, Dawson Hunt, Corey Duffey, Timothy Duffey, Parker Duffey, Tyler Duffey and Richard Harrison. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Agents and Staff of Duffey Realty and Stewart House Staff.
Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to PASS, Partners Advancing Student Success, 401 Adamson Square, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
