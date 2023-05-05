Mrs. Irene Louis (George) Ayers, age 75, of Temple passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023. She was born in Winston on Thursday, June 16, 1947. Mrs. Ayers was the daughter of the late, Earl George and the late, Elsie (Bivens) George. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Leroy "Roy" Ayers; by one son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Virginia Ayers and by one brother, Max George. Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Teresa Ayers of Alvin, Texas, Robby and Terri Ayers of Bremen, and Scott and Darlena Ayers of Temple; her brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Marie George of Carrollton; two sisters, Ruby Malone of Temple and Jean Steele of Bremen; seven grandchildren, April McClellan, Tonya Ayers, Katrina Ayers, Robbie J. Ayers, Christopher Ayers, Jeffery Ayers and Felicha Ayers; 13 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchild and a number of other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6P.M. from the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jason Hatchett officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, prior to the service, from 5 p.m. until the funeral hour. In accordance with Mrs. Ayer's wishes, she will be cremated following the funeral service. Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com . Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- DONUT DASH
- Wolves in third after day one of GSC Championships
- Three Wolves named First-Team All-GSC
- Two Central Middle School students win FFA state titles
- We Methodists are a singing people
- Today in History
- General Assembly legalizes lemonade stands
- Keeping Georgia Wild Family Festival Scheduled for May 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Bremen man sentenced to life plus 26 years
- Carrollton Chophouse opens it doors in Downtown Carrollton
- One still at large after chase
- CPD arrests two for possession of meth
- Carrollton Council considers rezoning requests
- Villa Rica man arrested for arson
- Janice Kimberly Pollard
- DA announces 2 guilty pleas
- Kemp signs bill to allow Georgia hospitals to form police departments
- Johnson calls delays 'inexcusable'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.