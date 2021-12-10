Ira Dillard Laney, 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021.
He was born on May 27, 1943, in Graham, Alabama, son of the late Ira Ora Laney and the late Edell Allen Laney.
He received his master’s degree in Divinity from Emory University and was an ordained elder with the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist Church where he served several churches throughout the area.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Faye Sims Laney; and his second wife, Nelda Hilton Laney.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel Cook Noles, of Carrollton; his children, Russ and Sandra Daly, Jay and Danielle Daly, Jessica Laney and Arlo Kelley, Sudie and David Hector, Greg and Kim Brock, and Eva Whiteaker; grandchildren, Georgia Daly, Rebecca Payne, Nick Daly, Amanda Daly, Will Foote, Hannah Mosley, Ben Hector, Laney Hector, Morgan Hector, Elliott Hector, Savannah Brock, Anna Kissinger, and Brittney Brock; several great-grandchildren; and his four-legged best friend, Sidney.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST at Shiloh United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenny Baskins and Rev. Gary Ward officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from noon until the hour of service.
Interment will be on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. CST at Clay Cemetery in Princeton, Alabama. The family will hold a memorial service at Holmes Street United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. CST on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
