Ira “Buddy” N. Davis, IV, 50, of Hiram, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 2 p.m. Following the service and in accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.
