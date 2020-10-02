Ira “Buddy” N. Davis, IV, 50, of Hiram, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends at J. Collins Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, 2 p.m. Following the service and in accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.

To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcol

linsfuneralhome.com.

J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ira Davis, IV as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.