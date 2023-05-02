The Georgia Storm hosted their Summer Kickoff Scrimmage Sunday April 30, 2023 as an opportunity for fans to see the team in person for the first time.
The event was forced to move from East Carrollton Park to Villa Rica High School due to weather.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Georgia Storm hosted their Summer Kickoff Scrimmage Sunday April 30, 2023 as an opportunity for fans to see the team in person for the first time.
The event was forced to move from East Carrollton Park to Villa Rica High School due to weather.
The day opened with a photoshoot to reveal the new home and away jersey of the team.
Both jerseys made by Puma share the same black striping pattern.
The blue jersey keeps the Storm’s primary blue color and the away jersey primarily uses white.
After the shoot, the Storm took on their 06 boys team and managed to score six goals in the process. Jay White, Lucas Bedleg, Pedro Valenzuel, and Julio Neto all got on the score sheet with one goal and Akinni James scored on two different occasions.
The Storm did not have their full squad at the scrimmage but have 30 players coming into this season, four of which are returners.
Head Coach Josh Bivens spoke with the Times-Georgian about the upcoming season and the changes made to the Storm’s conference.
The changes within the conference are the loss of North Alabama Soccer Club and Atletico Lanier and the addition of Alliance 865 and the Charlottetown Hops.
Bivens said, “Both of them are big soccer hotbeds so we expect them to be strong competition this upcoming year.”
Bivens continued by talking about the good he saw within the scrimmage saying, “For a lot of our squad, first chance to play together today so that was good getting used to playing with one another.”
Bivens also noted some things he saw that will need to be improved before the Storm’s season opener by saying, “We have to lift our intensity levels. There was too much walking around today.” Bivens added that, “We’ve just got to lift the intensity in training this week before our first match this Sunday.”
The Storm will open their season against Appalachian FC on May 7 at 7 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.