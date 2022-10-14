West Georgia Technical College kicked off this year’s Academic Integrity Week by hosting its annual Integrity Awareness Week, October 3-12.
The event, presented by the WGTC’s Dean of Student’s Office, included highlighted activities, panel discussions and resources for each of the campuses with the goal of bringing awareness during panel discussions.
Panel discussion members included various faculty, academic staff and librarians on each campus.
Throughout the 4-day event, the Dean of Students visited campus locations to celebrate and discuss the importance of academic integrity. In addition, students had the opportunity to take the academic integrity pledge to enter into a drawing for Amazon prizes.
“Our faculty and students are about academic integrity and honest work. This week showcases the importance of providing platforms for us all to remember how important academic integrity is at WGTC,” said Melinda Hofius, Dean of Students at West Georgia Technical College.
West Georgia Technical College, with campuses in Carroll, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson and Troup counties and class sites in Heard and Meriwether counties, offers more than 120 associate degree, diploma and technical certificate programs of study.
