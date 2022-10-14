West Georgia Technical College celebrated Academic Integrity Week

West Georgia Technical College celebrated 3P Academic Integrity Events for Academic Integrity Week, Oct. 3-12. From left, Michelle Barsom, executive director of Campus Libraries; Tim White, Machine Tool Technology Chair; Brian Barkley, Dean of Arts and Sciences; Kristen Buoy, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Jennifer Jiles-Davis, English Instructor.

 Photo by WGTC Office of Public Relations & Information

West Georgia Technical College kicked off this year’s Academic Integrity Week by hosting its annual Integrity Awareness Week, October 3-12.

The event, presented by the WGTC’s Dean of Student’s Office, included highlighted activities, panel discussions and resources for each of the campuses with the goal of bringing awareness during panel discussions.

