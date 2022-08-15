A Newnan woman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud and felony theft by taking.
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that Courtney Jenkins Gour, 43, of Newnan, has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud and three counts of felony theft by taking, according to the press release
“Between August of 2021 and February of 2022, Ms. Gour filed three fraudulent claims against National Truck Protection on behalf of her company, Dirty South Diesel,” King said. “Ms. Gour submitted claims forms stating that her shop had completed warranty repair work and received three payments totaling just over $50,000. Upon receiving complaints from her clients, one of our investigators was dispatched and discovered that no work had begun on the client vehicles.
The arrest warrants were taken out on Aug. 8 and Gour was taken into custody that same day, per the release. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire coordinated with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County District Attorney’s Office, and the Newnan Police Department on this case, according to the press release.
