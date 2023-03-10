Citizen input is being sought by the leadership of the City of Carrollton as they work to to update the comprehensive plan that is required of every municipality in Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs mandates that each city's comprehensive plan is updated every five years to ensure that cities achieve minimum planning standards.
While strategic plans are developed for specific areas of the local government, like parks and recreation, the arts or downtown, the comprehensive plan marries these plans into a single document that will help guide the growth in Carrollton over the next 20 years. The plan guides city leaders when making decisions, helping ensure their actions follow the direction of the community’s vision.
Community participation is the backbone to a successful comprehensive plan. The planning process creates opportunities to gather input from the community to develop a vision for the future of Carrollton and a guide for achieving this vision. The city is encouraging its citizens to participate in one or more of these upcoming workshops:
First Floor Courtroom of Public Safety Annex
Workshop #1: Development Quality, Neighborhoods & Housing, Land Use
Workshop #2: Parks & Recreation, Beautification, Tourism & Health
Workshop #3: Transportation, Infrastructure, Services & Safety
Steering Committee Meeting
Town Hall Meeting: Presentation of Findings
