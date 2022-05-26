Inmates of the Carroll County Correctional Institution had the opportunity to assist with delivering voting equipment for the precincts around the county.
Four groups of inmates supervised by Warden Otis Wilson and other correctional officers delivered the voting machines and other necessary equipment for citizens to cast a ballot to the 28 precincts around Carroll County prior to election day.
The following Wednesday after the election, inmates picked up the voting equipment to take back to its proper storage location. Wilson stated that the inmates do not assist with the set up of the equipment, only making sure it arrives and gets taken away.
Both tasks were achieved with the assistance of prison correctional officers, per Wilson. Two elections office employees were also present to supervise the delivery and pick up and accompany the inmates as well.
Wilson said the practice of using the inmates to assist with the project has been going on for years, Wilson, and it used to be more time consuming before the county purchased large transportation trailers for the equipment.
Their participation in delivering and picking up this equipment is “saving taxpayer dollars,” Wilson added.
“The prison guards drive trucks and pull the equipment trailers and a few inmates accompany the guards and our staff to help with the heavy lifting. This benefits by not having to hire additional workers to move equipment,” Supervisor of Elections and Registration Greg Rigby said.
According to Rigby, there were no major equipment issues during the election and there were no complications with voter identification as all voters “came prepared to vote.”
The turnout for the county was 27.22% was moderately higher than the 2018 primary with only 19.10% of registered voters showing up to vote.
