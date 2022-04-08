The Carroll County Correctional Institute provides inmates with different resources to help prepare them for their return to society.
There are available programs for inmates that range from local, state and federal level. These resources are provided to help inmates overcome challenges they were faced with before serving their sentence.
Warden Otis Wilson, who runs the county prison, was formerly a counselor for the prison. As warden, he took it into his own hands to go to the local DMV and obtained handbooks to prepare for a driver’s license, CDL or motorcycle test.
“This is just us now, this ain’t the other county camp. I went to the DMV and got an old driver’s license book, old CDL book, and motorcycle book and tell them to study this, so that when you get out you already know the test, you just got to do the driving part. You had the book while you was sitting here,” Wilson said.
Motivation for Change is a program taught by counselors for the inmates. Wilson used to teach this class himself.
During this program, inmates learn the stages people go through when they make significant life changes. The inmates are challenged to look at their own life and determine what issues or problems they currently face and what stage they are in in those problems.
The inmates create a plan to make their own changes while in Motivation for Change. There is a workbook associated with the class given to inmates. The ultimate goal of the program is to increase inmate’s motivation to change their lifestyle.
Inmates in Carroll County Correctional Institute receive a re-entry handbook created by the Georgia Department of Corrections.
Inside, the handbook is fill-in-the-blank style that has different sections of the important topics inmates must prepare for when being released from prison like obtaining identification, housing, employment, clothing, transportation, services needed, family reunification and restoration of rights.
There is a section for resume building along with a sample job application.
The handbook not only teaches inmates the necessities of many components needed to re-enter society, but allows them to reflect on their personal needs while being in an environment where they can ask for help.
Wilson said that he encourages inmates to look into truck driving as a career path post incarceration since there is a shortage of drivers in that field, according to Wilson.
The Fatherhood Program is a state program offered only to Georgia inmates. It takes three to six months to complete, generally.
The program works to assist non-custodial parents in locating opportunities or resources leading to career employment that pays above minimum wage, increasing the non-custodial parents’ self-sufficiency and encouraging increased emotional, parental, and financial involvement in the lives of their children.
The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a federal program that provides tax incentives to businesses that hire and retain new employees who are members of qualified groups, such as a former inmate.
Federal bonding provides employers with limited liability coverage at no cost when they hire job applicants who cannot be covered by a commercial bond. A Federal Fidelity Bond is a business policy that insures employers against theft, forgery, larceny, or embezzlement by the bonded employee.
Wilson said that these federal programs make a former inmate “more attractive than you and me” to employers.
“If we can help them rehabilitate their lives, we have prevented a future robbery or some other crime,” Wilson said.
