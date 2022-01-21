INGUI TO COACH TROJAN BOYS TENNIS THIS SPRING

By SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
A coach who led the junior varsity tennis teams at Carrollton High School last year is preparing for her first season as head coach of the varsity boys’ team.
Caroline Ingui moved into the role after former varsity boys coach Ryan Scroggin stepped down to focus on his career as a counselor at Carrollton Upper Elementary School.
Ingui grew up in Columbia, South Carolina and began playing tennis at a young age.
“Tennis has been a part of my life since I was eight years old. I have had so many coaches and teammates pour into me over the last 20 years, shaping me into the person I am today,” said Ingui.
Ingui played tennis at Presbyterian College, a Division I school in Clinton, South Carolina. She served as the head coach for the CHS junior varsity girls and boys tennis teams last year.
Ingui’s husband, Joseph, is a Carrollton native who graduated from CHS.
“Joseph and I got married in 2018 and moved to Carrollton shortly after. I knew I wanted to be a Trojan pretty immediately after we got here. The campus and the overall community were unlike anything that I had ever seen before.”
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said Ingui will do a great job leading the varsity boys team.
“Coach Ingui was a great coach for the junior varsity teams last year, and I am confident she will do an awesome job as boys head coach this year,” he said. “She has a wealth of experience with the sport and is a fantastic fit for this role.”
Ingui said she is excited to get the season started and is grateful for the opportunity.
“My hope in coaching the varsity boys team is that I get to be a part of these key life-changing moments with these boys — whether I am aiding in those moments or witnessing them between teammates,” she said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
