Mrs. Inez Walker Bartlett, 97, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Mrs. Bartlett was born on Aug. 12, 1924, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Daniel Lee Walker and Maude Eugenia Kelly Walker.
She worked as a seamstress in the textile industry and was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crocheting and writing stories for her family. Even with Alzheimer’s she would tell stories about her husband, “sweet James.” Together they were known by many as the Bartlett pair.
Survivors include her daughters, Jean Amerson, of Dawsonville, Georgia, Teresa Malinak, of Wagner, South Carolina; grandchildren, Martie Lanear, Jason Carter, Brian Carter, Lindsay Butler, Sam Bartlett and several great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of over 66 years, James Oliver Bartlett; daughters, Brenda Helton, Renee Bartlett; son, Lee Bartlett; and grandsons, David Amerson, and Jereme Bartlett.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Howard officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton, Georgia has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.