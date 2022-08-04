Facing a concerning drop in blood donations this summer, the American Red Cross is looking for help to prevent a blood shortage. Donors are being offered special incentives to contribute, and local citizens will have three opportunities coming up to offer the life-saving gift.

Donors in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. Additionally, donors this month will be automatically entered into a national drawing for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. Three lucky winners will be drawn.

