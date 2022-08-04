Facing a concerning drop in blood donations this summer, the American Red Cross is looking for help to prevent a blood shortage. Donors are being offered special incentives to contribute, and local citizens will have three opportunities coming up to offer the life-saving gift.
Donors in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. Additionally, donors this month will be automatically entered into a national drawing for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. Three lucky winners will be drawn.
To make an an appointment go to the redcrossblood.org website or download the free blood donor app. Locate a drive by entering your zip code and complete the on-line "Rapid Pass" to hasten your check-in time. Available donation times will be posted.
The following drives in Carrollton are scheduled for the week of August 8th:
Carrollton First Methodist Church- Tuesday, August 9, 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office - Wednesday, August 10, 3-8 p.m.
Tanner Medical Center (Carrollton)- Friday, August 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Check the Red Cross website for additional August dates. Thanks in advance for saving a life!
