Within the last week, the music world lost Wayne Shorter and Gary Rossington, two American composer/musicians who left indelible marks on their respective genres. Shorter’s passing on March 2 was a shock to the Jazz world. Then the news of Rossington’s passing on March 5 was equally unexpected for fans of Southern Rock. Following the passing of other revered musicians earlier this year, these two are significant in their own way.

Shorter was regarded as one of the greatest composers in Jazz. Born in Newark, New Jersey on August 25, 1933, he had an early love for music in his life. Encouraged by his family, he earned a degree in music education from New York University in 1956. Afterward, he spent two years in the United States Army. A talented and gifted saxophonist, he first joined Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers in 1959, eventually becoming the group’s musical director. During the four years he was with the group, he played tenor saxophone and wrote many songs played by the band.

