In honor of February being Black History Month, I want to share a little recent history from my church family. On January 1, 2023, United Methodists in North Georgia welcomed Robin Dease as our new bishop. Bishop Dease is the first African-American bishop and only the second woman to hold this office in North Georgia. It seems a little strange to still be having these firsts in 2023, but history is slow to embrace the gifts of every human person.

Around the time Bishop Dease was entering this world, Methodists gathered to form a new United Methodist Church. Part of the deal was to eradicate the Central Jurisdiction, a racially proscribed body that segregated black people from their white neighbors. The newly formed United Methodist Church would still remain segregated within many congregations, but as a denomination, we would be together as one body. We’ve been going on to perfection, as we like to say, and now over fifty years later, North Georgia has an episcopal leader elected because of the content of her character. I might note that our Catholic and Episcopal brothers and sisters were a few years ahead of us.

