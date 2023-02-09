In honor of February being Black History Month, I want to share a little recent history from my church family. On January 1, 2023, United Methodists in North Georgia welcomed Robin Dease as our new bishop. Bishop Dease is the first African-American bishop and only the second woman to hold this office in North Georgia. It seems a little strange to still be having these firsts in 2023, but history is slow to embrace the gifts of every human person.
Around the time Bishop Dease was entering this world, Methodists gathered to form a new United Methodist Church. Part of the deal was to eradicate the Central Jurisdiction, a racially proscribed body that segregated black people from their white neighbors. The newly formed United Methodist Church would still remain segregated within many congregations, but as a denomination, we would be together as one body. We’ve been going on to perfection, as we like to say, and now over fifty years later, North Georgia has an episcopal leader elected because of the content of her character. I might note that our Catholic and Episcopal brothers and sisters were a few years ahead of us.
History isn’t just something that happened a long time ago. It’s what is happening today in our lives, the strides we continue to make, as well as the failures to live up to our ideals and goals. I will be able to tell my grandchildren that I was a delegate who voted on November 3, 2022, to elect Robin Dease to be a bishop. I became part of history that day, and I’m proud to join the long line of people who have sought to embrace the fullness of gifts in every person, regardless of race, gender, or other difference that we let interfere with the movement of the Spirit.
Bishop Dease is a spiritual descendant of one of the first black women to publicly proclaim the gospel. Jarena Lee was born in Cape May, New Jersey on February 11, 1783. She recounts in her 1836 autobiography (the first published by an African-American woman) hearing a voice say, “Go preach the Gospel.” When she protested that no one would listen to a woman, she heard the voice say again, “Preach the Gospel: I will put words in your mouth and turn your enemies to become your friends.” Jarena Lee was a true Methodist circuit rider. According to her journal, in one year she traveled two thousand three hundred and twenty-five miles and preached one hundred and seventy-eight sermons.
African-American history is everyone’s history because we all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us and blazed the trails that created our nation, our church, our world. Learning about people like Jarena Lee makes me proud to stand in the line of women called by God to share good news. Knowing her story and now sharing that story with my readers reminds me that we are all part of a common human story, a shared history of people who sometimes did extraordinary things despite their humble circumstances. Jarena Lee could have ignored the voice in her spirit, but instead, she persevered against the obstacles and wrote her story and preached the Gospel to thousands of people from all walks of life.
The story of Jarena Lee is part of my story. Thirty years ago, not many people believed that someone like me could be called to preach or be a pastor. As I’ve learned the stories of my sisters from long ago, I’ve been able to claim my spiritual heritage. Knowing their stories leads me deeper into my own story and call, and I’m grateful for their faithful witness. I celebrate all the women and men whose stories inspire and challenge us to learn from history, everyone’s history. We are all creating our human story together, and February is time to highlight one very important strand of that history that has too often been forgotten. I’m glad to help us remember Jarena Lee and Bishop Robin Dease.
