In addition to providing a warm place to stay for homeless men who are seeking shelter on frigid night in Carrollton, Impact West Georgia is a local organization that meets a variety of other needs, according to the organization’s founder and CEO, Kathy Parsons.
Parsons served as the featured speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Carrollton’s weekly meeting last Friday.
The non-profit group mission purpose is “to empower individuals and uplift the entire West Georgia community.”
Additionally, Impact West Georgia has a stated aim of assisting vulnerable people in the community overcome tough challenges, including homelessness, illiteracy, and access to healthcare.
“When a father rebuilds his life, a mother learns to read, or a Veteran is healed, our entire community is uplifted,” is a statement that concludes ImpactWest Georgia’s organizational description.
Parsons told Kiwanians that Impact West Georgia’s programs each have their own primary focus, including:
HOPE CENTER
A holistic, transition program for men who desire to move from homelessness into their own homes and self-sufficient living, Impact West Georgia’s Hope Center is a place men can call home, live with dignity, receive support, and focus on rebuilding their lives.
Providing free, wheelchair accessible healthcare transportation for local veterans to and from appointments at the Trinka Veterans Administration Clinic, Tanner Medical Center and other local medical facilities and offices, Impact West Georgia’s DESERVE program also transportation services for veterans other wellbeing matters, including grocery stores, pharmacies, haircuts, etc.
Currently, Impact West Georgia only has the capacity to serve Veterans living in Carroll County, but with additional assistance the organization hopes to expand and server Veterans living in Haralson, Heard and Douglas counties as well.
ADULT & COMMUNITY EDUCATION (ACE)
The ACE program at Impact West Georgia provides a variety of educational opportunities for all community members that include:
- reading and writing for adults and tutoring and homework
- free storybooks and reading programs/events for children
- English classes for speakers of other language
- soft skills and job-hunting training for the unemployed or under-employed
- workshops throughout the year for the entire community that range from financial literacy to healthy living and from faith-based studies to cultural interests
Although Impact West Georgia considers itself a “Christian-based organization,” the group does not require any “Man of HOPE, DESERVE veteran or ACE student to participate in any religious activity.”
All members of Impact West Georgia’s board, staff and volunteers attend different churches and are affiliated with several different organizations. But its core foundation is based on a firm belief in Jesus Christ.
The Executive Board of Impact West Georgia is comprised of Tiffany Parsons, John McDaniel, Kathy Parsons and Jodie goodman.
