Kathy Parsons of West Georgia Impact

Kathy Parsons

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Although most civic club programs are scheduled weeks in advance, Friday's speaker at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club was very timely considering the weekend weather forecast.

Earlier in the day, Kathy Parsons, founder and CEO of Impact West Georgia, who served as guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis gathering, sent out a notice that the community shelter provided by the organization would be open Friday and Saturday nights for men who are seeking shelter from the elements.

Trending Videos