Although most civic club programs are scheduled weeks in advance, Friday's speaker at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club was very timely considering the weekend weather forecast.
Earlier in the day, Kathy Parsons, founder and CEO of Impact West Georgia, who served as guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis gathering, sent out a notice that the community shelter provided by the organization would be open Friday and Saturday nights for men who are seeking shelter from the elements.
Parsons noted that the standard protocol for announcing the opening of the shelter is when temperatures are predicted to fall below 32 degrees.
The temporary site for the Community Shelter for this weekend is the Parish House at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church located at 606 Newnan Street in Carrollton.
For the last several years, Impact West Georgia, has sponsored a community shelter at local churches or community buildings that are available. Parsons said that leadership of St. Margaret's once again stepped up to serve as a site for this weekend's shelter.
"However, our goal is to have a permanent community shelter for Carrollton and the surrounding area," Parsons told the Kiwanians.
"We are very grateful for St. Margaret's and others who have allowed us to use their facilities, but it is very labor intensive for our staff and volunteers to bring bedding, linen, and other materials to set things up," she explained.
"Our dream is someday soon to have our own permanent place that we can call home and serve as a consistent, central base from which we can serve our community," Parsons added.
In addition to shelter, Impact West Georgia also provides breakfast at the shelter and a lunch-to-go to take with them.
Parsons noted that although many of the men are looking for work, some have jobs, but no residence at night.
