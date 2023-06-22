Mrs. Imogene Farmer Hester, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Saturday, June 24, 2023
12:30PM-2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 24, 2023
2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
