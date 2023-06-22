Mrs. Imogene Farmer Hester, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Mrs. Imogene Farmer Hester, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or those desiring may make memorial contributions to Roopville Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 835 N. Hwy 27, Roopville, Georgia 30170.
Message of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
