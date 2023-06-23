Mrs. Imogene Farmer Hester, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
She was born on February 25, 1937 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late JB Franklin Farmer and Ida Mae Hudson.
Mrs. Hester worked at Sewell Manufacturing for 17 years prior to working in the food industry for 40 years. She was a faithful member of Roopville Road Baptist Church, the Senior Saints Sunday School Class and choir member.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Hester; daughters and son-in-law, Denise Hurley of Carrollton, Karen and Ken Reeves of Carrollton; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Brooke Hester of Roanoke, Alabama; grandchildren, Tommy Richards (Karla), Daniel Richards (Halie), Daniel Reeves (Layla); great grandchildren, Shylie Quick (Christian), Oren Richards, Jesse Richards, Kaylee Richards, Aiden Richards, E.J. Reeves, Nora Reeves; siblings, Danny Farmer, Linda Sunday, Darryl Hudson, Patrice Woodard; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Roopville Road Baptist Church.
Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Roopville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Stephen Peeples and Bro. Bryant Turner officiating.
Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hester, Ken Reeves, Tommy Richards, Oren Richards, Daniel Richards and Wade Denney.
Flowers are accepted however, those desiring may make memorial contributions to Roopville Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 835 N. Hwy. 27, Roopville, Georgia 30170.
Message of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
