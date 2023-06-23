Imogene Farmer Hester

Mrs. Imogene Farmer Hester, age 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

She was born on February 25, 1937 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late JB Franklin Farmer and Ida Mae Hudson.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Saturday, June 24, 2023
12:30PM-2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
Jun 24
Funeral Service
Saturday, June 24, 2023
2:00PM
Roopville Road Baptist Church
835 N. Highway 27
Roopville, GA 30170
