For many cancer patients, Keytruda — a humanized antibody used in cancer immunotherapy to treat melanoma and other cancers — has been viewed as something of a “wonder drug” that works by blocking the progression of cancer and providing cancer patients with many extra years of life.

“Keytruda, Merck’s brand name for pembrolizumab, is used to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, cervical cancer, endometrial cancer and certain types of breast cancer,” said Bradley Larson, MD, a board-certified fellowship-trained oncologist and hematologist with Northwest Georgia Oncology Centers in Carrollton, Georgia.

