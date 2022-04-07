Last month, during Good Morning America, television personality Maury Povich announced his retirement. After 31 years, he’s turning in lie detectors and paternity tests for golf clubs. He spoke live from a golf course, foreshadowing his future plans. Asked how his wife, journalist Connie Chung, feels about his retirement, Maury said she likes men who work.
At 83, he still retains a youthful appearance. He’s ageless, like Dorian Gray, the fictional character who declares that he would give his soul if he were always to be young, and instead a painting of him would grow old.
Maury sees himself as a storyteller and sees his legacy as a compassionate person who people could unburden to. I will remember him for turning the romantic message “we’re going to have a baby” into a thirty minute drama to decide if you are or are not the father.
A man used to find out the old fashioned way. But Maury made a living by delivering the good news, or bad news, to his studio audience and syndicated friends of the father to be, or not to be. That is the question. He delivered the answer based on DNA and courtesy of a Q-tip and cheek swab.
I have a problem with the salacious, made-for-ratings scenario. My son says I’m judgmental; I say opinionated. But a television program who’s best outcome announces “you are the father” invites scorn. Maury’s favorite memory from his show is when paternity test results revealed that a pair of fraternal twins had two different fathers. I’m pretty sure I can be judgmental now.
Maury sees himself as a storyteller and sees his legacy as a compassionate person who people could unburden to. He reflected, “Maybe I’ll feel lost, but we had a good run.” Sommer thinks he had a good run, because she attended one of his shows. Her experience provides a behind the scenes look at a tabloid talk show.
How did this come to pass? In 2011, I’d just moved to Carrollton, and this was the first story I wrote when I joined the Carrollton Writers Guild:
My daughter Sommer is the apple of my eye, and nothing can take the shine off the apple. But the phone rang and worlds collided. There was no hiding the excitement in her voice, when she said, “Mom, my friends and I have tickets to the Maury Povich Show; we’ll be in the audience!” I gasped.
“Are you for real?” She replied, “It’s on my bucket list.” Set aside the fact that a thirty-year-old needs a retirement plan more than a bucket list. I was speechless, but muttered, “I don’t know what to say. Is this some sort of early mid-life crisis?”
“No, it’s a trendy thing to do. It’s really hard to get tickets.” I couldn’t give a dime about trends and needed time to process her newest adventure. “What did dad say?”
“I haven’t told him yet.” Of course she hadn’t. I was the tip of the parental spear when it came to hearing about her larks. I thought this one might have been hatched over liquid refreshments. I pleaded, “Promise me you won’t stand up and ask a question on camera.” This is a good time to mention that my chip off the old block looks a lot like me. She said, “Don’t worry. I’ll wear a wig—I’m going in disguise.”
When advised of this folly, her father, a Superior Court judge, was also stunned. He said, “You’re kidding me.” He wondered why she wouldn’t use her smarts to appear on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” Or at least, he proposed sarcastically, appear on “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” We know someone who was a contestant on “Millionaire”, knew the answer to the million dollar question, but played it safe and passed.
I should have relaxed, but couldn’t. I’m curious whether anyone in your family ever went to a taping of Maury’s genre of television shows. Masterpiece Theater it’s not. So if you have faced this situation, I want names, because I need a support group.
Sommer’s brother was mortified. When I told my brother what his beloved niece was doing, he said, “At least it’s a step up from Jerry Springer. I shouted at the phone, “What? It’s all the same step.” I imagined my late mother no longer spinning in her grave, but packing her bag for a return trip above ground to have a word with her granddaughter.
I could digress and write a treatise on how television has become a vast wasteland, as predicted. Or I could postulate that TV appeals to the least common denominator. But all I could say was, “I didn’t see that coming.”
Sommer is adventurous, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise that she would go down a road less-traveled. I was surprised, but was I over-reacting? Maybe attending Maury’s show was no big deal, not out of the ordinary. If so, there are parallel worlds in which we exist.
The conundrum made me ponder about the people who watch the show and those who appear on it: Do they vote, therefore making decisions that affect our lives? I pondered about me: Was I being elitist? After giving it some thought, I concluded that diversity in all things was good. It was wrong-headed to decide that what one television show adds to the zeitgeist is less important than another program’s contribution.
Sommer and two friends departed from their home in the nation’s capital at 2:30 am for the five hour drive to Stamford, Connecticut. They arrived at 8 am and were in front of the line with other people who wanted to be in the audience. She wore jeans and her “party hair”, but admitted she was recognizable. The wig didn’t provide anonymity, as I prayed it would, but rather added pizzazz to her outfit.
After the audience was seated, a producer announced they needed five volunteers to come on stage and dance in order to warm up the audience. Sommer raised her hand, while her partners-in-crime pointed at her. She was selected. That proved to be a bonus and the highlight of her experience.
Music played and she danced for a couple of minutes, while the audience clapped and cheered like they were at a sporting event. That lasted until Maury appeared. He smiled at her, she gave him a hug, and it felt like they had known each other forever.
Filming the show took one hour. It was like a Jazzercise class. Stand up and clap. Sit down. Stand up and boo. Do the hokey pokey. It was a series of up-and-down chair exercises. Prompts came from the producer, who was standing beside the cameraman. It was more scripted than Sommer expected, and that was disillusioning.
Maury films two shows a day, twice a week. There are four segments for each show, which are edited and spliced together. That’s why he wears the same clothes. Sommer had hoped for a “Who’s the Daddy?” debacle, which made Maury part of the pop culture lexicon. Instead, she got a show about cheating scandals, lie detector tests and a sexy decoy.
She could tell on-stage guests received heavy coaching. It was all too manufactured, a well-behaved morality play. The audience was surprisingly normal. They were young and old; black, white and brown. There were college kids. She talked to a lady in her 60’s who was attending for the second time. The audience was made up of people like her — they were like-minded, with nothing else to do. Stamford, the land of nothing to do.
When it was over and her group left, she saw one of the guests waiting for the bus. Not a limousine. It was disappointing and un-glamourous. Guest treatment differs. Sommer had knowledge of what transpires on some of these shows based on working for the court of appeals. On that case, a guest was paid eight grand for an appearance.
Sommer’s trio returned home exhausted. She packed right away for a trip to Reno, Nevada, where she attended two weeks of training for her job as an Administrative Judge.
Fundamental truths were revealed during her Maury adventure. It reminded me that: Life is short, so live it to the fullest. Unless the law of gravity is defied, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. And judge not, that ye be not judged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.