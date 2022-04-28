There is a Japanese word that has been embraced by many in the world of business and personal development. The word is ikigai. It means “reason for being.” To have ikigai is to have a purpose for living, to understand one’s life meaning. Whether with small, ordinary things or the larger dreams and goals for life, ikigai provides a way to walk through life. Some would ask, “What is your reason for waking up in the morning?” Ikigai is what motivates and encourage you to put yourself forward in the world.
If you Google the word, you will find numerous articles and charts about ikigai. Most of the charts show a Venn diagram with four overlapping dimensions, each with a question. What are you good at? What brings you joy? What does the world need? What can you get paid for? While ikigai can be about vocation and career, it is not necessary to make money. Sometimes “payment” is about more intrinsic rewards such as a sense of contentment, a feeling of peace, or a relationship formed through mutual respect and care. Ikigai can be about shaping your life in your twenties or about living it well in your nineties. In fact, some of the most interesting studies of ikigai have been done with older adults living in what are known as the blue zones of the world, places where the percentage of centenarians is much higher than the average. One of those places is the Japanese Island of Okinawa. People in Okinawa have a well-developed sense of ikigai and continue to flourish well into their older years with hobbies and interests that give them daily purpose and meaning.
As we come back into the fullness of living in the world, I wonder if the idea of ikigai could be a useful way to frame this time. We could ask ourselves the four questions and think about where the intersection of the answers would show us a space in which to living flourishing lives.
The displacement we have felt from the pandemic can be an opportunity to embrace ikigai. What motivates us to get up in the morning and share our gifts? What brings us true happiness and fulfillment? What makes deeper connection with others and helps our community thrive?
We can think of ikigai on a personal level, but we can also think about it on a communal level. What is the ikigai of our church, our synagogue, our school, our club, our neighborhood, our business? How can a collective ikigai help us create communities that include everyone and promote good for all?
While we may not be able to think of the world as completely post-Covid, we do need to consider how to adapt our way of living with Covid. From businesses to schools to communities, we have learned and grown through this time. We have also been traumatized in ways we are only beginning to count. Ikigai can be a lens that will help us move forward with hope and positivity. We can flourish and become even more of what makes us who we are. We can ask questions that get at the things we value and want to invest our time, energy and gifts supporting. A sense of ikigai can help a young adult figure out their future and a centenarian enjoy their last years. With ikigai, we learn to live with more happiness in the present moment. We learn to be who we are and to trust that we are enough.
