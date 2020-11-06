Dwight “Ike” Preston, age 75, of Whitesburg, passed away Oct. 27, 2020.
He was born Sept. 25, 1945, in Junction, Texas, the seventh son of nine children to the late C.A. Preston and the late Violet Black Preston. He lived and went to school in Quemado and Eagle Pass, Texas; living on a ranch where he found and never lost his love for being a true cowboy and incorporated it into all aspects of his life. Ike was a Vietnam veteran and proudly served in the United States Navy, enlisting in 1965 and was assigned to the USS Hornet. Ike was also married in 1965 to Vickie Preston and had two boys, Justin in 1967 and Nelson in 1969. After his service in the military, Ike drove a truck and other jobs to open two shoe repair shops in Loveland and Longmont, Colorado with his brother, David Preston. That led him into sales with Sutton Shoe Machinery in Arkansas, where he received his private pilot license, and incorporated into sales in Washington state and Missouri, becoming top salesman in every territory. In 1990, Ike and his son, Jake opened another shoe repair shop and retail store selling cowboy boots, work boots, and other western accessories. Ike attended and was very active at Consolation Baptist Church. He was the owner and operator of Preston’s Leather Works. In retirement Ike enjoyed the outdoors, horses, hunting, fishing, and anything to do with cowboys and the cowboy life; he lived true to heart. Most of all, he dearly loved his God, Family, and Friends, and tried to keep them in that order.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Vickie Waggoner Preston of Whitesburg; sons and daughters-in-law, Nelson “Jake” and Angie Preston of Roanoke, Alabama, and Justin Boyd “JB” and Angelie Preston of Whitesburg; sister, Jeanne Hejny of Grand Junction Colorado; brother, Charlie Preston of Loveland, Colorado; 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Consolation Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Powers officiating. His body will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Taylor Rand, Doug Rand, Josh Preston, Elton Griffin Tyler Teal and Randy Hicks serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
tower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
