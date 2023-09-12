The City of Carrollton met Monday afternoon to discuss five items to include two rezoning requests, a bid award, and two resolutions. The two resolutions include an Intergovernmental Agreement(IGA) between Carrollton and Carroll County and a Tax Allocation District (TAD) agreement with Carroll County
The first item on the agenda was a parcel on Myrtle Street that was attempting to move from R-20 (Single-Family Residential 20,000 square feet) to R-10 (Single-Family Residential, 10,000 square feet min lot size). The change would allow the parcel to subdivide the property and construct two single family homes.
The Planning Commission recommended approval contingent on one condition 6-0. The condition from the Planning Commission stated, “The petitioner shall provide driveway access to the adjacent property to the east either in the form of an easement for the existing driveway or the installation of a new driveway located on the adjacent property.”
The applicant, Tritt Quality Homes, was more than happy to agree to the condition and even admitted that explaining the easement to buyers would be a challenge.
Councilmember Jim Watters made a motion to approve and Councilmember Brett Ledbetter made a second to the motion. The City Council then voted to approve the rezoning request.
The second item is located at 424 Dixie Street and the applicant is seeking to rezone from O-I (Office-Institutional) to C-3 (Neighborhood Commercial). The applicant, Craig Foster, was seeking to use the parcel as an art and tattoo studio.
The Planning Commission recommended approval 6-0 contingent on four conditions. The first condition is, “backlit signage, either wall or free-standing, shall not be permitted. Accent lights are permitted, as long as they do not use colored bulbs.” The other conditions include the use of rope lighting or neon lights in the windows will not be allowed, a Certificate of Appropriateness is required for the sign permit to be given, and operating hours shall not exceed 9:00 PM on weekdays and 10:00 PM on weekends.
A motion was made by Councilmember Jacqueline Bridges and seconded by Councilmember Bob Uglum. The Council then approved the item unanimously.
The third item was the approval of the bid from Magnum Paving, LLC for $894,251.40 for the 2023 Asphalt Milling and Resurfacing Project. Magnum Paving had the lowest bid and received the highest bid score of the four applicants.
The motion to approve was made by Ledbetter and seconded by Watters and was approved 4-0 by the City Council.
The fourth and fifth items on the agenda were both approved including the approval of resolution 09-2023 which was the IGA with Carroll County for the County Administrative Building. During the meeting Monday, Mayor Betty Cason read a portion of the agreement saying, “A resolution of the Mayor and Council in the City of Carrollton state of Georgia to authorize the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement to provide assistance to the Carroll County Board of Commissioners in connections with construction of the new Carroll County Administration Building.”
The fifth item is in relation to the TAD with Carroll County. City Manager David Brooks said during the meeting, “We got the school system on board and we got the commissioners on board. It’s just a great partnership and it’s a great way to raise funds for a specific district without raising taxes, without it costing anybody any extra tax money.”
The TAD agreement and the redevelopment plan that has come with it will see improvements along the Maple Street corridor and the downtown part of Carrollton.
