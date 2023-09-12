The City of Carrollton met Monday afternoon to discuss five items to include two rezoning requests, a bid award, and two resolutions. The two resolutions include an Intergovernmental Agreement(IGA) between Carrollton and Carroll County and a Tax Allocation District (TAD) agreement with Carroll County

The first item on the agenda was a parcel on Myrtle Street that was attempting to move from R-20 (Single-Family Residential 20,000 square feet) to R-10 (Single-Family Residential, 10,000 square feet min lot size). The change would allow the parcel to subdivide the property and construct two single family homes.