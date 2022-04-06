For there is not a word on my tongue, but behold, oh Lord, You know it altogether — Psalm 139:4.
Hebrews 4:13 says, "And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are naked and open to the eyes of Him to whom we must give an account."
We have to be careful of what we say. The tongue is a little member and boasts great things. Read James, third chapter. It says no man can tame the tongue. As children we sang a song that said, "Be careful little tongue what you say, for the Father up above is looking down above, so be careful little tongue what you say."
Here are a few little nuggets that I would like to drop in your spirit. If you’re in a position to help someone, help them. God just may be answering that person’s prayer through you.
Stop looking for a perfect church. Go worship a perfect God with a congregation of flawed people who need grace as much as you do.
Every single time my cup has ran empty, God has filled it with exactly what I needed. Our background and circumstances may have influenced who we are, but we are responsible for who we become. If you focus on the hurt, you will continue to suffer. If you focus on the lesson, you will continue to grow.
It is better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction. Be brave enough to face what comes at you, strong enough to walk away from what’s not good for you and wait for what you know you deserve.
Never argue with a fool, someone watching may not be able to tell the difference.
When I’m sad I sing. That’s when I realize my voice is worse than my problems. Learning to stay calm when you are disrespected is a different kind of growth.
Everything happens for a reason. You may not see it now, but sooner or later, God will reveal why He let things happen. Always remember that His ways are better than our ways. His will is beyond our will. PUT YOUR TRUST IN HIM!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.