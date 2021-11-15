Ithica Elementary School recently earned the Star Award for Promising Practices from the Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators.
The Student Support Team Association for Georgia Educators (SSTAGE) provides leadership through collaboration, learning, and advocacy to enhance educator effectiveness and student success.
According to a press release, Ithica Elementary is the only elementary school in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious honor this year.
“We congratulate IES for being recognized at the state level for their innovation and creativity in instructional practices,” said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County School System.
“They are a shining example of what it means to be premier and positively change lives on a daily basis.”
The school will formally be recognized at the Promising Practices Virtual Conference on Jan. 12, 2022.
Colleen Jones, principal of Ithica Elementary School, said that the team at Ithica has developed a unique approach to learning that involves student goal-setting, coaching cycles, student visuals, incentives, and celebrations to encourage students to grow and thrive.
“It is an honor to be chosen as our state’s rising star award recipient, “ said Jones. “As a staff, we are dedicated to helping our students become future focused. We have created a personalized learning experience for each of our students
“This ‘IT School’ experience helps students to own their own performance and continual growth while feeling loved and celebrated by every adult in our school community.”
Dr. Jessica Ainsworth, assistant superintendent of school performance, added that Ithica is a special place because of the talent and dedication of its teachers and leaders.
“While we are incredibly proud of the many awards and recognition IES has received, we are most proud of the positive impact Ithica is making on the lives of their students every day,” said Ainsworth.
