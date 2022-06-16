Ida Jones, 86, of Carrollton, died on Sunday, June 12,

2022.

Celebration of life service will be held

on Friday, June 17,

2022, at 12 p.m. at Agape’ of God Ministry, 45 Old Airport Road in Carrollton. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be on Thursday, June 16,

2022, from 3-7 p.m.

with the family

receiving friends

from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

MASKS WILL

BE REQUIRED OF

ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos