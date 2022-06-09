Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Crime Unit (I.C.U.) seized 60 pounds of crystallized methamphetamine and approximately 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Deputies who serve as part of the Carroll County Sheriff’s I.C.U. conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20 after observing a traffic violation performed by the driver, Abraham John Lopez, 49, of El Paso, Texas.
Authorities say that during the roadside investigation, Lopez provided consent to search the vehicle as the deputies had suspicions of illegal drugs possibly being on board due to Lopez’s behavior and the odor coming from the vehicle, per a CCSO press release.
Deputies performed a search and located a false compartment in the fuel tank that contained approximately 60 pounds of crystallized methamphetamine and 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine, the release said.
One kilo of methamphetamine has a street value in Atlanta of approximately $3,500 equaling around $100,000 of just crystallized methamphetamine, per the release.
Removal of the methamphetamine was a lengthy process due to the dangerous nature of the drug and the liquid state some of it was in which makes it highly flammable, the release said.
The Sheriff's Department stated that once removed it was weighed and placed into a shipping container used for large amounts of methamphetamine and meth labs so that it could be destroyed properly.
“Anytime we remove dangerous drugs from our county it’s a good day," Sheriff Terry Langley said in a statement about the seizure and arrest. "I am proud of our Interstate Crime Unit for following their gut instincts during the roadside investigation and for removing this harmful illegal drug from our community and our State. We want to send a clear message to those who wish to traffic illicit drugs through Carroll County, that we are on watch, and we will do what is necessary to keep these drugs out of the hands of our youth and away from our loved ones. We don’t want your drug business here."
Lopez has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, speeding, following too closely and driving without a license. He is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail without bond.
Authorities added that the case is an active investigation and no further details are not available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.