Board members of Ican Ministries, Inc. met for the organization's 4th annual business meeting on January 23 to discuss several matters of interest to the group.
According to Coyt Carroll, the members gathered to laugh and pray together, discuss old and new business, give thanks to God for the accomplishments of 2021, and make plans to launch phase one of the group's ranch/retreat center.
Ican Ranch and Retreat Center is located at 13 Wilson Rd. in Bremen, Ga.
According to a spokesperson for the organization, God gave the group's members a dream and calling to provide a place of spiritual, physical, mental and emotional renewal for individuals, couples, families, church groups, and civic groups to come to play, walk trails, ride horses, and attend seminars on relationships.
"It's a place to get closer to family, friends, and especially closer to God," said Coyt Carroll.
"We are very focused on the needs of first responders and their families," he added, "and we appreciate them because they care for us 24-7."
Ican Ranch and Retreat Center is intended to be a place where people can get away from the daily responsibilities of life, get quiet, and to become refreshed, revived, and renewed.
"We are also developing a beautiful 'Garden of Grace' with access for wheel chairs and walkers that will allow an “in the woods experience” for individuals who previously could only dream of such an experience," Carroll explained.
Ican Christian Ranch and Retreat Center is a non-profit, 501-C-3 organization.
For information regarding opportunities to volunteer and how to make donations, including cash, equipment, and use of equipment, and obtain other information, email: ican.ministries.inc@gmail.com or call 614-738-0090.
