My arrival in west Georgia has been as expected.
Those whom I have met so far have been accommodating, welcoming and downright pleasant.
It has been a great first week, and I look forward to many more as managing editor for this award-winning newspaper.
My promise to you is fairness in how we cover news. My promise is to continue to provide this area with the newspaper that it deserves and that it wants.
I am looking forward to a long, productive relationship with the readers of The Times-Georgian.
But I need everyone to be here. We are all battling a virus and its variant siblings. While the end of 2020 seemed to offer some light at the end of the quarantine tunnel, we now have Delta to deal with and Lambda promising an arrival in the coming months — each predictably stronger than its predecessor.
Now young children are affected, and it should be cause for concern for all of us.
I lean neither left nor right, but somehow this virus since March 2020 has created a bucketful of political ire and debate, from mask mandates to why or why not to get vaccinated. The reasons I've heard — the non-medical reasons — have left me shaking my head on more than a few occasions.
Governors, mayors, county commissioners, if they are holding office for the right reason, have the public's best interest at heart. I know that sounds a little pie-in-the-sky and even incredibly naive.
Honestly, I chuckled a little bit as I typed that sentence. The point is that what those politicians are saying is coming from medical professionals that they, the politicians trust.
Why don't we as citizens do the same thing?
There is no way that I would call my councilperson or my county commissioner if I had a headache or was feeling dizzy.
I would make a doctor's appointment.
If I had an accident and broke my arm, I would go to the emergency room, not the mayor's office.
I hope we can agree that the best way to battle COVID-19 and its nasty variants is by not getting infected at all.
I understand distrust. We are born and raised to question everything. Our nation was founded on the freedom to question our leaders.
We are cautious about science and how a vaccine might affect our bodies, and we should be cautious.
I am not here to implore you to get vaccinated or wear a mask, or to do neither of those things. I am not calling on our government to make us do those things.
I am calling on you, an individual reader that I have just met -- or hope to meet soon -- to talk to the same doctor that you consult when you have stomach pain or head pain. Consult the pediatrician that you take your kids to see when they can't go to school.
Talk to someone that you trust who has spent most of a decade learning about our bodies, our illnesses, and how to help us.
I understand we are faced with something new — so are they.
I understand that you have a measure of fear about what a shot might do to your body besides what it is designed to do.
I understand that you don't want to be told what to do regarding your own body.
I just ask that you consider those who are caring for those infected. Consider what they are watching, what they are trying to fight with every day, and how it might affect their physical and mental health for years to come.
Consider the children that have no one but you to protect them.
I am never going to shame those that I love who feel as though a vaccine isn't right for them. I just hope that any decision we make comes from information provided by a good doctor or NP, and not from something they read on the internet or saw on a news channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.