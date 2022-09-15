This is episode three of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. The first thing I notice about the young man are his eyes. They’re dark and large and seem to bug out of his head when he looks at me, so I call him “Junebug.” He’s handsome and gangly and seventeen.
He operates a simple game in the booth beside Miriam’s. To win, players simply pick up a rubber duck from a flock of ducks floating around in a tub. It’s a no-brainer that gives little kids big satisfaction.
I purchase chances for Cassidy and Caleb to take home their chosen idols in balloon form: a man who spins webs and a girl who explores. Excited by their “wins,” they hold newly-acquired bounty with pride. The attachment lasts two days, after which the web-spinner and the explorer are found deflated and abandoned on the floor of their bedrooms. Easy come, easy go.
Junebug looks like a typical teen who’s out of place in this world of hardened grownups and too young for the carnival’s live action theater. His easy demeanor doesn’t yet reflect the countless set-ups, tear-downs and miles travelled that typify carnival life. Hardship is not yet etched on his face.
I ask if he goes to school. He does, and works at carnivals on the weekends. I can picture him taking classes and going to the prom, but not working at here. We talk while he busies himself hanging toy bait around the edges of his booth.
Junebug maintains eye contact and startles me when he says, “This life is not what everyone thinks it is.” I answer, “Carnival life is exactly what I think it is. It’s hard work in a lot of different cities. It’s some fun and some disappointment—just like life everywhere.” He doesn’t respond.
How dare I pretend to know what carnival life is like? I only have a few hours of observation under my belt, barely enough time to form an opinion. I’m sure Junebug just wanted me to listen and not expound. After all, he was in the process of making a point. I should have kept quiet and let Junebug tell me about carnival life. I should have let him tell his story. I vow to listen more and talk less.
Clutching a handful of ride tickets, I focus on why we’re here. Caleb sets his sights on the Ferris Wheel that guided us to this place. First built to commemorate the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, the Ferris Wheel is a behemoth on the fairgrounds. It should be impressive, since it was meant to rival the Eiffel Tower, the centerpiece of the 1880 Paris World’s Fair.
Caleb is tall for six, can ride the Ferris Wheel unaccompanied by an adult and begs to do so. I cross my fingers while he’s given safety instructions and prepares to rotate. I have uneasy feelings about the ride. That’s because a friend thought it was fun to rock our seat back and forth and scare me on the Ferris Wheel. When I was a child, Blacks could visit Stowe amusement park in Belmont, North Carolina on Tuesdays. That’s in my past. The present is about a six-year old anxious to find adventure up in the air.
When Caleb woke up that morning, he didn’t know that he’d be on top of the world before bedtime. He didn’t know he’d touch the sky.
We’re early, there are no lines and he has the Wheel all to himself. The operator allows him to ride for a long time. My eyes follow his round journey, and it’s another metaphor for life: Caleb is at the bottom, now he’s at the top. I wave and salute every rotation. Watching him go round and round makes me light-headed.
Caleb looks amazed, like he can’t believe what’s happening to him. If not secured, he might jump out of his seat with joy. At the top of the wheel, his hand shields his eyes from the sun as he tries, I find out later, to see his house. This is one of those moments to cherish, and I remind myself to freeze the image.
The sight of him in the throes of fun took my breath away. That expression is over-used, relegating it to hyperbole. But, the sight of my grandson soaring into the clouds sucked the breath from my lungs. As time marches on, the memory will fade for him but will remain for me as clear as a Kodak print. It will pay dividends in my memory bank for a long time.
The sun is setting. In the course of a day, Cassidy and Caleb flew through the air on tethered swings and urged their trusty steeds to gallop faster and faster on the merry-go-round. They won prizes and piloted jets that fired machine guns at imaginary adversaries. Rides spun them around. Caleb saw the top of the world from his perch on a roller coaster.
With imagination stoked and curiosity satisfied, fatigue set in, bringing a feeling of completion. It’s time to go home, but we squeeze in another first.
