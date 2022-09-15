This is episode three of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. The first thing I notice about the young man are his eyes. They’re dark and large and seem to bug out of his head when he looks at me, so I call him “Junebug.” He’s handsome and gangly and seventeen.

He operates a simple game in the booth beside Miriam’s. To win, players simply pick up a rubber duck from a flock of ducks floating around in a tub. It’s a no-brainer that gives little kids big satisfaction.

