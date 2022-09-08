This is the second episode of a nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. Carnival workers are road-weary men and women hardened by experiences unknown to me. Seemingly rootless and possessed with wanderlust, I imagine they have names like Dutch or Blade. Maybe there’s a Tex. The names breathe mystery and danger.

I could be wrong. Take away the bright lights and the carnival is just another ordinary grind that requires less adventurous names, like Tom, Dick or Harry. I’m curious about carnival workers’ names and their stories, which at the very least should be interesting. I cough up the courage to discover what I can learn while I’m a voyeur in their world.

Trending Videos