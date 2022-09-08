This is the second episode of a nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. Carnival workers are road-weary men and women hardened by experiences unknown to me. Seemingly rootless and possessed with wanderlust, I imagine they have names like Dutch or Blade. Maybe there’s a Tex. The names breathe mystery and danger.
I could be wrong. Take away the bright lights and the carnival is just another ordinary grind that requires less adventurous names, like Tom, Dick or Harry. I’m curious about carnival workers’ names and their stories, which at the very least should be interesting. I cough up the courage to discover what I can learn while I’m a voyeur in their world.
Sign-makers must charge by the letter, and it’s too expensive to add operating hours to the sign outside the entrance. We’re the first customers to arrive so I have time to give Cassidy and Caleb a preview of what’s to come. I case the carnival’s offerings, make a plan and wait for the ticket booth to open.
Games, rides, and food fare are the carnival trilogy. But when it comes to eating, the absence of a Board of Health rating is where I draw the line. No matter how mouth-watering a hot dog looks, or how hungry my grandkids are, without visible running water accompanied by sinks and signs that read, “Employees must wash hands after using toilet,” future medical intervention is a possibility.
Of course I‘ve eaten my share of funnel cakes, candied apples, cotton candy and giant turkey legs and lived to bear witness. But just because I beat the odds is no reason to let my grandkids spin the roulette wheel of sanitation.
I tell two disappointed faces that I won’t buy any food at the carnival. They’re only unhappy for a moment, because they know that the less they complain, the better things work out for them. We even named ourselves “Team Go With The Flow.”
An old-fashioned carousel greets us inside the entrance. I attended a lecture where a writer urged his audience to seek metaphor, a useful tool in a writer’s toolbox, so I ponder the literary symbolism.
The merry-go-round is a metaphor for life: Horses go up and down, like life has ups and downs. We go around circles looking for answers and end up where we started. We try to get the brass ring, which is within reach, but can’t quite grab it. It eludes us, and that’s disappointing.
The phrase “reach for the brass ring” originated in the late 19th and early 20th century when carousels were popular in amusement parks and on boardwalks. Riders on the outer horses, which don’t move up and down, grab for rings on a mechanical arm. Most rings were steel, with no value. However one ring was brass, which won a prize for the rider.
I think about the analogy and am glad my grandchildren know how to flow, because life requires fluidity. I wonder if carnival workers who pass the carousel daily think about the ups and downs in their lives.
What to ride involves myriad decisions. Which attraction does each child want to try? Cassidy wants to ride everything her big brother does. What can be ridden without an adult? That one looks like it goes too fast. Is each child tall enough for this one? Will it make them dizzy? Is that ride too scary? What happens in a Fun House? Those are my concerns. They want to ride everything—another reason why children need parents.
Caleb wants to go on a flashy ride, but is leery. He said, “That looks like fun, but will it hurl me into outer space?” Hurl is an interesting word from a six-year old, and I’m impressed with his elementary grasp of centrifugal force. Since children are literal, I imagine that he thinks, “One minute I’m strapped to a machine, and the next minute I’m on Pluto.” A little boy’s imagination can take him to a dwarf planet named after Mickey Mouse’s dog.
Twenty minutes remain until the ticket booth opens. With no shade in sight, we take refuge in a tent on the midway. That’s where I meet “Miriam.” We don’t make introductions, but I name her after a Little Mermaid because she runs a game with the chance to win a goldfish. Time spent with Miriam is instructive. She tells me that we can win a guaranteed prize at the booth next to hers. That means a game the kids can’t lose.
It doesn’t take a marketing genius to know what buttons to push to attract children and their parents’ wallets to a game. Prizes are often balloon toys that represent current idols of young children. Over-sized, brightly-colored and attractively displayed at eye level and above, the balloons are irresistible to everyone who watches cartoons.
You can’t buy these balloon toys at the carnival, you have to win them. So, I check out the booth where my grands will “win” their first prizes and not go home empty-handed.
Next week: I need to listen better and talk less.
