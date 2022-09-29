This is episode five of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. I wasn’t allowed to go to carnivals when I was growing up. I saw the Barnum and Bailey circus a few times and I saw their elephants disembark from the train and parade from the station, through the streets of Charlotte to the coliseum. My husband and I even went to the circus when we were newlyweds. When the public discovered how animals in captivity were treated, I stopped being a fan.
But carnivals were off limits. They were considered seedy, and I was told that bad things happened there. As a child, the distinction was lost on me, but as an adult, I understand.
I pass the tent where I expect to find Junebug, but he’s nowhere in sight. I ask Miriam where he is, and she said, “He was fired last night for being disrespectful to his bosses. And they found out he was only 17.”
“He seemed very polite when we met,” I offered in his defense. She said, “But you’re not his boss.”
It seems that Junebug was flippant. The adults who ride around on golf carts and patrol the booths, supervising and tolling ticket sales don’t like that. I’d think that being underage would be the prevailing factor in his dismissal, rather than disrespect.
Miriam will miss Junebug, and already worries what will happen to him. She treated him like a mother would, and bought him tee shirts and socks when he didn’t have any. She worried about who would take care of him now. Miriam thinks that maybe he will go live with his grandmother, because his mom is a crack addict.
I ask, “Are you sure about that?” While I’ve only experienced the carnival a short time, being alert for con men running games honed my skeptic radar. My question surprises her, and she wonders why I question that detail. She’s confident that Junebug’s life story is exactly as he told it to her. But experience teaches me that lies sometimes travel with sob stories.
I’m curious about how much business Miriam is getting today. She says, “Friday and Saturday nights were OK, but this afternoon has been very slow.” That benefits me. Fewer customers mean more time with Miriam, who’s content to talk. She only pauses when an occasional customer approaches.
It’s usually a child, wide-eyed with dreams of taking home a gold fish. Most parents who walk by her tent pull their children away. The grownups who succumb to insistent tugs are reluctant for their offspring to take home a pet with a short life span. Most children want pets, but the care and feeding often falls on their parents.
Most adults postpone their decisions with responses like, “I have to check with your mother”, or “We’ll see.” Most don’t return.
I understand their reluctance. When Caleb and Cassidy’s father and sister were young, I took them to a pet store. They picked out four goldfish, and we bought two fish bowls, ceramic sand castles, a fish net and fish food to sprinkle in the water. My kids named their first pets Huey, Dewey, and Louie but couldn’t decide on another name. I suggested that they call the fourth fish Leroy. Their fascination with findom lasted until the water in their bowls had to be changed.
Because her booth isn’t busy, Miriam has lots of time to talk, and listening is my stock in trade. It feels like we’re establishing a rapport. She’s reflective about her life story, which is just under the surface, straining to get out.
She wants me to know much she loves her job and says, “Some people here are in this for the money, but I just want to put a smile on people’s face.” She sounds earnest and sincere, but I wonder why her smile is missing. Neglect and hard living have robbed her of the very thing she wants to give others.
Miriam is petite and pretty, with shoulder-length strawberry blond hair. There’s no doubt that her muscular fitness comes from breaking down and putting together the metal frame of her game booth, which she admits is heavy lifting. Her blue eyes might have twinkled once, but now they’re dull, like life turned off the light inside her head.
But it’s her mouth that grabs my attention. Her front teeth are half-sized and rotted. It’s clear that her life has been hard. She wears the harshness on her face where her smile should be.
Miriam is comfortable sharing the details of her life with a stranger, and I listen as her story unfolds. She was pregnant at fifteen with her daughter; her son was born two years later. She met their father when she was twelve. His family was in the carnival business. It’s a family business for Miriam too, as she works and tours with her mother, father, brother and sister.
Her two children, now teenagers, run games on another carnival circuit with their father. The only member of the family not working is her twelve-year old nephew. Miriam said his job is taking up space on the sofa.
Next week: It ain’t easy being a clown.
