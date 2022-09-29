This is episode five of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. I wasn’t allowed to go to carnivals when I was growing up. I saw the Barnum and Bailey circus a few times and I saw their elephants disembark from the train and parade from the station, through the streets of Charlotte to the coliseum. My husband and I even went to the circus when we were newlyweds. When the public discovered how animals in captivity were treated, I stopped being a fan.

But carnivals were off limits. They were considered seedy, and I was told that bad things happened there. As a child, the distinction was lost on me, but as an adult, I understand.

