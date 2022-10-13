This is the seventh and final episode of my story. Next week my column returns to the Opinion page.
Miriam travels nine-twelve months of the year. She charges three dollars for a bucket of ping pong balls and makes twenty-five percent of the sales of her game. So far that day, for two hours work in blistering heat, she’s made seventy-five cents. I ask her, “Do you make a living at this?” She said she does. But it doesn’t matter, because she wouldn’t want to do anything else.
While my trip to the carnival with Cassidy and Caleb was a pleasant experience, I’m glad that it didn’t leave a bad taste in the mouth. “Have you ever”, Miriam asked, “played a game and been taken for $300 for a chance to win a stuffed toy?” I haven’t but that’s a bad investment destined to take the pleasure out of what should be a fun day. Nobody wants to be cheated.
Her question confirms what I suspect and have learned, that for some carnival workers, conning customers is their game. Miriam tells me there are worse things that can happen at the fair.
She tears up and says, “I’ve seen some bad things.” Her mood grows darker when I ask about the worst thing she’s seen. She works on carnie soil where families are supposed to have fun and win prizes, but this conversation isn’t fun. She‘s sad but is trying to tell me something. Using slow sentences, she described the time when a young lady who came to the carnival had her purse stolen, was dragged into a bathroom, gang-raped and murdered. The tragedy happened in another state. Miriam and another carnival worker found the body on the bathroom floor.
She provides more details than I need to hear. If there’s a time to be speechless, this is it. I’m stunned enough not to ask for another example of bad things she’s seen. This territory I’m exploring has the shadow of danger. The chasm is vast and criminal between the carnival’s bright lights and bad things that happen out of sight.
Carnival workers live by their wits. I don’t have a way to confirm what Miriam revealed, but I believe her. She seems unburdened after telling me what happened. Despite my previous suspicions and doubts, this tale rings true. Her body language says she’s relieved to recount this part of her past but wonders if she should have.
Miriam is talkative, and I feel like I’m in a confessional. But hearing grisly death details forces an uneasy completion to my weekend adventure. I’m in the wrong place, and my curiosity is replaced with the common sense to go home. I take my leave.
Bidding my Little Mermaid a quick farewell, I race to the car, eager to write notes in the journal I carry everywhere and commit details and quotes to paper before the heat fogs my memory. When I walk out the carnival gate, I glance back over my shoulder several times. I feel wary, like I’m carrying contraband. In the safety of my car I wonder if anyone sees me writing furiously.
I won’t venture this way again. If I do, it will only be for my grandkids to enjoy carnival pleasures. There won't be any more research. All my questions have been answered. There’s much to process from my escapade, which impacted me more than I could have imagined. That’s bound to happen when one visits a different world. What does it all mean, the information I learned this weekend about carny life?
We’re all victims of fate, and in the words of Stevie Wonder’s song, “All of fate’s a chance. It’s either good or bad.” Has fate been good to Miriam? That’s a judgment call. She plays the cards that she’s dealt and is at peace with her lot in life. That’s a lesson for everyone.
I don’t know how many times she reached for her brass ring. Maybe she grabbed it, I don’t know. But I think she keeps reaching for her children, herself and her future. Everyone wants to hit the jackpot.
The brass ring is different for everyone. But no matter what world we live in, whether it’s a carnival or on Park Avenue, people want the same thing—happiness for our children and ourselves.
Happiness can be found in small things, like the look on a child’s face as he soars on a Ferris Wheel. Like a child eating their first snow cone. Like putting a smile on people’s faces. One lesson from the weekend is relish the small things. I found happiness when I took my grandchildren to the fair. There’s also much sadness in life, and that’s not fair.
The sweltering weekend exposed me to life outside my comfort zone and opened my eyes to new experiences. Oppressive heat in a small town birthed the feeling that something was going to happen. And something did happen. Miriam told her story.
“The merry-go-round is beginning to slow now; have I stayed too long at the fair? The music has stopped and the children must go now; have I stayed too long at the fair?”
