This is episode four of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. En route to the car, my grandkids and I pass the trailer a vendor who sells cold confections. My thirsty duo demands hydration, and an idea emerges. The sign offering snow cones provides a loophole to my “no-food” rule that will slake their thirsts and keep them alive until dinner.
I don’t think germs can survive in ice. Maybe they survive, and you get frozen germs. Maybe it’s wishful thinking. Maybe I was absent that long-ago day in biology class when they learned about the life cycle of germs. Even if I’m wrong, my reasoning is plausible enough to take a beverage risk.
Snow cones are a treat in hot weather. This is their first one, and both choose strawberry. Their trip to the carnival ends with Team Flow sitting cross-legged on the grass savoring every morsel of shaved ice, carefully licking the frozen mounds. When they squeeze the cups, the sweet syrup in the bottom delights them.
A snow cone is a simple pleasure and a perfect way to end their wondrous day. I make a mental note not to take little moments like this for granted. When the thin paper cups fall apart in their hands, the coat of red syrup on their faces looks like sticky satisfaction.
That night, exhaustion mixes with questions. Writers are curious by nature, and the more I think about our day, the more I want to learn about carnival workers. Everyone has a story, and they must have many.
It took half the next day to rationalize a solo return trip to the fair. It’s not something I had to do. Activities at home competed for my time, and I could do them in air conditioned comfort, instead of chasing after, who knows what. My daughter-in-law was hosting a dinner party with pasta, cold salads, lemonade and lime frappe. But I feel pulled back to the midway to gather more answers.
Why would I choose to drip more sweat in some random place where, if things go wrong, no one will ever find my body? What answers am I in pursuit of? That evening, curiosity overcomes inertia, and I return.
If the first day was about the wonder in Caleb and Cassidy’s eyes, day two would be about a part of life that’s less innocent. The car’s digital thermometer flashes 99. On my drive back to the carnival, I question my judgment.
I write about politics and culture, so I’m interested in people who work inside the beltway and people who work on the midway. Studying people helps me understand the human condition— those characteristics and events that compose the essentials of human existence, from birth to death.
Although my investigation will be illuminating, information gained won’t benefit mankind. But not every experience needs a lofty end result. Sometimes the benefit is in the journey. I use my return trip to observe the carnival’s underbelly to see what I can glean.
It’s Sunday, the gate opens earlier, and the crowd is sparser. The air feels dirty, like heat mixed with dust. Time moves slower than it did yesterday. Operators in game booths and rides look bored. Their faces express a longing that the next person won’t just walk on by.
I pass a ride called the “Hurrican” that looks like fun. But how can I trust its safety, when the operator doesn’t care enough to replace the “e”? Maintenance is important, even with signs. If it’s not a priority to replace a little alphabet, what else is not taken care of? It’s possible that something else that’s small, but more vital to safety than a vowel isn’t being serviced, like a nut or a screw.
This is a good time to mention that Caleb’s nickname for me is “Miss Worse Case Scenario.” The naming ceremony took place during a lesson on table manners. I admonished my three grandchildren not to laugh and play around while they’re eating because they might choke, I don’t know how to perform the Heimlich maneuver, and don’t have a black dress to wear to their funeral.
I look for Junebug and Miriam to ask them more questions. On my first visit, it didn’t seem wise to conduct research with children in tow. Blinking lights and a quick distraction might result in a child wandering away. I was never Mother-Of-The-Year, but still hope that the coveted Grandmother-Of-The-Year sash can be mine. Chances would slim, however, if I misplaced a grandchild or two at the fair.
I calculate the math. Inattention times the factor of my location, plus the danger created by disgruntled losers who couldn’t burst three balloons with darts could equal a child’s face on a milk carton. The headline flashes through my mind: “Kids Go Missing at Carnival —Grandmother Held Liable!” Mind you, it’s not like a child got away from me at the library, or in church, or on the playground. Those are respectable places for children to visit. But not here.
Next week: Why Miriam doesn’t smile.
