This is episode four of the nonfiction short story I wrote in 2011. En route to the car, my grandkids and I pass the trailer a vendor who sells cold confections. My thirsty duo demands hydration, and an idea emerges. The sign offering snow cones provides a loophole to my “no-food” rule that will slake their thirsts and keep them alive until dinner.

I don’t think germs can survive in ice. Maybe they survive, and you get frozen germs. Maybe it’s wishful thinking. Maybe I was absent that long-ago day in biology class when they learned about the life cycle of germs. Even if I’m wrong, my reasoning is plausible enough to take a beverage risk.

Trending Videos