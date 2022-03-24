I spent the weekend on Holy Dirt. That is what we United Methodists call Camp Glisson in Dahlonega, Georgia. Methodist youth have been camping near Cane Creek Falls since 1926 when Rev. Elbert Hale hosted the first summer youth camp. Except for the summer of 2020, Camp Glisson has been in session every summer since, hosting generations of youth whose lives have been shaped by singing on the porch, creek hikes, chapel services, and the challenges of outdoor living grounded in Christian faith. I love serving as the Theologian in Residence (TIR), aka chaplain, for a week of summer camp. This past weekend, I was the preacher for Spiritual Life Retreat, a kind of youth revival weekend that happens every March.
To be honest, I had been sick Thursday before the retreat started, and I wasn’t sure I was going to make it. But there is no Plan B for SLR preachers. If I didn’t go, I would leave my friend Hannah, the coordinator for the weekend, in a bind. By Friday, I was feeling better, but seriously tired. In addition, I still had some work to do on my four sermons. I slowly made my way up GA 400 in the pouring rain through Friday afternoon traffic that started well before rush hour.
Later that night, I went to the chapel. As I approached on the Path of Silence, I could see flashes of red, blue and green light through the windows. This was not acoustic guitar summer camp. This was a rock concert with laser lights and a fog machine! The front of the chapel was similarly covered in swaths of colorful cloth. The theme was “For Such a Time as This,” and clocks of various sizes and shapes dotted the steps. I felt the energy rising, the Spirit moving, and any worries about whether I could do this melted away. I was on holy dirt, and God would give me the words.
We spent the weekend with the story of Esther, the Jewish Queen who saved her people from destruction, and Job, the righteous man whose faithfulness does not waver despite losing everything. It was hard not to make the connections with Ukraine, and in fact, the youth raised $1000 for the United Methodist Committee on Relief’s work in Ukraine. We did this by means of a fabulous duck race on Saturday afternoon. For a donation, you could buy a rubber duck and see it go over Cane Creek Falls. All I can say is, you had to be there. Let me assure you, I am now a bonafide fan of duck racing. Watch out for the sneaky little one with the blue mohawk. It came from the left side to claim the prize.
As you can see, Spiritual Life Retreat includes quite a bit of fun as well as truly serious soul work. There is a method to our Methodist ways, and any time we can raise money for a good cause and have a little fun, we believe that God is pleased. We also believe that God is pleased when young people gather on holy dirt and praise God together. Lives are transformed in such spaces. Kids struggling to believe that they are worthy of love receive assurance of God’s grace. Someone hears a story that finally makes sense of their experience, and faith grows stronger. Old wounds are healed, and hearts break open with hope.
We ended the weekend with Sunday morning worship at an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the lake. Steam was rising from the water in the cool, crisp spring air. It was the first day of spring! I was feeling resurrected and energized by hope as we gathered around the communion table. As I prayed the liturgy over the bread and grape juice, I was truly grateful for these three days apart. Sometimes you have to go away to come back to yourself. I went on Friday to Camp Glisson feeling tired and wondering how I was going to make it. I left on Sunday with a deep sense of renewal and a stronger appreciation for the healing power of God’s creation. Find your holy dirt, and let spring begin!
