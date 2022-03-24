When I was in high school, friends and I would cruise the drive-in for a burger and fries, or stop by the lunch counter at Queen City pharmacy for a hot dog and milk shake. Both places were in walking distance of our high school, and we were sure to run into other friends.
My hanging out days are done. But during these geriatric years, I’m comforted by places like the bar on Cheers, where “…everybody knows your name, and they're always glad you came.” That place used to be Maple Street Diner. It's close to the university, where I audited classes, so it was easy to grab lunch. I had a favorite table, favorite lunch (vegetable plate), and waitresses knew how I liked my iced tea—sweet, with lemon, of course.
Now my food spot is Brown Dog Eatery. I love their Southern menu and old-brick/industrial-chic décor. But since I carry out more than eat in, nobody there knows my name.
My favorite place to spend time is Carrollton Center for the Arts. Superintendent Tim Chapman and his staff program educational and performance opportunities for people of all ages. Children can take advantage of camps, clogging and ballet classes and puppetry exhibits. Adults can enjoy Carroll Symphony Orchestra concerts, or a night with Garrison Keillor, or a Susan Hayward tribute film, or take a glass-blowing workshop. Families can enjoy the arts festival, in its 19th year.
The Center is a community treasure and home to Carroll County’s Community Chorus and Community Theater and Carrollton’s Artist Guild and Writers Guild, of which I’m a proud member. The building is a gathering place for creative people. It’s where I go to be entertained by plays and uplifted by art and where almost everybody knows my name.
Last month I attended the opening reception for Color Story, a juried exhibition by the Artist Guild. Members were challenged to explore how color is used as a driving force of design and concept in the visual arts. Members were challenged to explore how their medium can best utilize color to create, express, and share stories. The event featured great food and music and attracted a crowd of art lovers.
I explored entries from talented local artists and took time to appreciate their creations. Art is a conversation between artist and viewer and requires more than a passing glance.
Local artist Lee Laney made Quilt #322. It’s not fabric pieced together with thread. Drawing with ink on scrap wood, Laney uses color, line and shape as stylistic features that suggest a quilt. A rough wood frame adds texture. Videos of Laney (Uncle Lee Folk Art) enable me to see more of his work.
Marcella Kuykendall, the Center’s Visual Arts Coordinator, calls it a “fun piece.” I bought it because it makes me smile and invokes memories of my docent days at the Mint Museum of Art in Charlotte.
The stately building that houses the museum was formerly a branch of the United States mint and later became the state’s first art museum. But why did Charlotte have a mint?
In 1799, a 12-year-old boy discovered a large gold nugget north of town, while playing in a creek on his family's farm. That started the Carolina Gold Rush, the first gold rush in the United States. A mint was needed to assay gold and produce coins. Sutter’s Mill Gold Rush started in 1848.
As a docent for three decades, I conducted countless museum tours for visitors, mostly in third grade and high school. I’d start by asking, who knows what a museum is? My favorite response: “It’s a building full of art by dead people.” I explained that artists use color, line, shape, and texture to tell a story. Armed with that primer, children could identify what artistic elements were used in paintings they saw, how the painting made them feel, and what the artist did to make them feel that way.
The Color Story exhibit is over, but I invite you to visit the Center for the Arts as often as you can. Because “…taking a break from all your worries sure would help a lot.”
