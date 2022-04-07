Momma only had a grammar school education, but she had a way with words that were not school learned: It was her words and her way or no way — and no words answered back to her but “Yes, ma’am,” least you be considered sassing her which, if it happened, never turned out well.
You didn’t back-talk Momma and hope to be able to sit without a grimace for a day or two.
One of Momma’s favorite and often-used group of words was “You should have known better than that.” Those words came right after she had found out I had done something which I should have known better than to do, at least in her summation of the situation — which was the only summation that counted at the time.
That phrase came up in a conversation the other day at one of my part-time jobs and got me to thinking about what it really meant, especially back in my young days when it was being applied in no uncertain terms and conditions to my particular dilemma.
If there was any doubt that I should have known better, it was quickly erased by some of her other favorite dictions.
If I wondered why or how I “should have known better,” I was informed that I was “taught to know better than that,” and I was. Momma brought me and my brother up under a strict set of rules and disciplines which had been a part of her upbringing, too.
A lot of them were just plain, common sense rules of right behavior and decency, and many were trusted and true biblical admonitions which serve as the basis for how we should behave and why we should behave in a manner honoring God the Creator and each other in a civil society as equally-loved members of His creation.
“You should have known better” and “I taught you better” were usually reminders enough, but the one that really nailed it was, “you know better than that, William Lee” which allowed for no equivocations, reasonings or doubts and was usually followed by “go get me a switch.”
Momma told me that I should have known better than that when some other little boys and I got in trouble in the second or third grade for playing a little game (we thought) of running and jumping through our desks during recess, knocking a couple of them over.
It was the only time I ever remember crossing the good behavior line at school — or at least being caught at it — (though I am sure I came close to the line many times) because as soon as Momma found out about it, I got a fresh and reinforced lesson in knowing better than that and how to act in public and how to respect my teachers and other elders.
She sided with them, not me, and that was a good lesson, too. Respect for my elders and others, especially those in authority, even if I disagreed with them, was right up there at the top of Momma’s admonitions.
Another one was, “You are old enough to know better than that,” which meant, I guess, that rules for proper deportment are learned continuously and from experience of making mistakes and learning from them.
Well, I am past seven decades old now and still sometimes doing little things I shouldn’t, but I find more and more that it bothers me when I do, and I flash back to the thought that I do know better than that, even though Momma isn’t here to tell me so.
Maybe in one sense it’s like Bro. Paul said in Romans (King James version): “For that which I do I allow not: for what I would, that do I not; but what I hate, that do I.” (ESV translation: “For I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate.”
Even though I know better than that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.