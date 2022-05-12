In Trickum Valley (that’s between Ranburne and Heflin, Ala.), they called her “Ever.” Or maybe it was “Elver.” Whatever, it was short for Evelyn. Evelyn Angeline Marlow Fordham. I just called her Momma.
Momma would be 103 years old come this fall, but her earthly bonds were loosened and her faith became sight when her Savior called her home on her 83rd birthday almost 19 years ago to trade in her failing mind and body, which were ravaged suddenly by dementia, for glorified unblemished ones.
When I think of my momma, a lot of emotions well up, not the least of which sometimes is regret that maybe I didn’t love her well enough, or didn’t express it enough, for the unconditional love she freely lavished on me. I feel a twinge of guilt for the times I didn’t “like” Momma so much when she seemed overbearing in the relationship.
One dominant character trait that comes to the forefront when I reflect on the life that Momma lived is her strength. My cousins would say of her, “Aunt Ever was a strong woman.”
And it had to be a God-given gift because she didn’t have an easy life, especially the first half of her span on earth. She was born into a poor family, the youngest of nine siblings.
Her daddy worked from daylight to dark for 50 cents, she would say, and they were thankful just to have black-eyed peas to eat; it was peas or nothing some of the time. She had to drop out of school to help keep the home, since her mother had died when Momma was very young.
But her hardest struggle would come when, as a single mother, she had to figure out how to keep two boys (I was an infant at the time, and my brother was 7 or 8) dry, warm and fed.
By the grace of God, whom she called on from an early age, and with the help of her family, she stayed the course, never giving up and never shirking her duties.
From my earliest memories, she always worked and was thankful to be employed, no matter the task or scale of pay, so she could provide for our needs.
Although she likely shed a million unseen tears, I don’t recall her complaining much about her circumstances. Running through all the pages of the book that was her life, were songs of praise to the Lord in the bad times and in the good, though, at times, it must have seemed like the bad chapters were the longest.
There’s no question that it was her faith that anchored her during the storms of life. Her church and her worship were places of refuge amidst the trials and tribulations. A powerful memory is that my mother never shut her eyes to a day without getting down on her knees in front of the old pea-green couch in the front room where she prayed aloud and fervently. (One reason I remember this so well is that I was required to kneel, too, but my mind soon wandered or even dozed.) I know because of God’s grace and mercy and her steadfastness to Him and us that her prayers didn’t go unheard.
As I stood at the foot of her grave in the Crumley’s Chapel Church of God cemetery Monday evening a few days before Mother’s Day, I couldn’t help but think that “Ever” was a fitting nickname for Momma. She was ever there for our little family; she was everlasting in her resolve to overcome hard times, and she was ever faithful to the God of Heaven who was the source of her strength.
