I started to write a column about the pandemic. As a preacher, one called to speak the truth, I figured it was time to talk about the elephant in the room. We’re in the middle of a third surge, our hospitals are in crisis, the National Guard has been deployed, our children are more at risk than ever, and it didn’t have to be this way. We have vaccines, and they work. They keep us from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
But then, as I wrote, it got worse and worse. My tone was gloomy, hopeless, even angry. And that is no way for someone like me to speak the truth. That’s no way for a column about faith and values to sound. Not angry and hopeless. So, I stopped. I hit delete and started over.
How nice it would be if we could just do that. Hit delete and start this last 18 months over. Wouldn’t that be a miracle? And isn’t God in the miracle business? Couldn’t God just take us back to the beginning, rewind the world, and keep this all from happening? With God, anything is possible, right?
I’ve been thinking about what Jesus would do with all of this. Do you remember the question, “What would Jesus do?” People had bracelets and bumper stickers with the slogan. WWJD? It was a way of calling us to be disciples who truly follow Christ. Maybe it was a bit hokey, but the shorthand was easy to remember, harder to implement. WWJD?.
He wouldn’t judge. Vaccinated or unvaccinated, masked or unmasked, he wouldn’t judge us. He would still say, “We know what works. Vaccinations, masks and distance. And don’t forget to wash your hands.” He would keep saying it, because it’s the truth. But he wouldn’t get angry if we didn’t listen. He would just be kind of sad, and he would keep trying to reach us. Maybe he would say it with a Scottish or Australian accent to get our attention. He wouldn’t give up on us.
Jesus would be with the hands that are helping— the nurses and doctors, the chaplains and first responders, the housekeepers and dining staff, all the people who have some part in caring for those who are sick or most at risk. He would be with teachers and parents who are trying to keep their children safe. He would be with the leaders who are trying to make decisions for their communities, including the pastors who have made the hard decisions this year about not gathering in person to protect the most vulnerable. He would be with the children and the elders and any who are more vulnerable.
What would Jesus do? He would sit with the dying who are alone in the hospital. He would comfort the children whose mother and father died from Covid on the same day. He would comfort the school children whose teacher died from Covid yesterday. He would comfort the parents whose child succumbed to Covid. Jesus has comforted more than 4.45 million families in the last 18 months. He’s got to be tired, but he keeps doing it because he loves us.
Jesus would not erase the last 18 months or turn back time. He could, but he wouldn’t. The path of the cross is through suffering and dying, not because God wants that, but because God will not abandon us. You see, when I start looking at Jesus and thinking about what he would do, I let go of all my judging and anger, my disappointment and grief, and I’m back to my call — to preach the good news, bind up the broken, care for the dying, and try as humbly as I can to speak the truth in love. I believe Jesus would say to us, “We’re all in this together. Don’t believe every crazy idea you see on social media. Please listen to your doctors. Be part of the public health solution with a vaccination and a mask. Save your life. Save your neighbor’s life. I’m with you. Love each other!” We can’t go back, but this is how we will go forward.
