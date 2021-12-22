It’s a powerful carol.
I think it’s because the words paint a picture of Christmas, both how it is, and how it should be.
“I heard the bells on Christmas Day
“Their old familiar carols play,
“And wild and sweet,
“The words repeat
“Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
This is Christmas Day as it should always be, a day of music and song. A day less about presents or lights, but of people sharing the same fire, admiring the same tree, enjoying nothing but each other’s company.
“Till, ringing, singing on its way
“The world revolved from night to day,
“A voice, a chime
“A chant sublime
“Of peace on earth, good-will to men!”
There are 364 other days in the year. Most of those days, we worry about careers or chores; about power or politics. But on Christmas, none of those things matter. All that matters is we are inside, safe and sound, with each other. Everything else just fades away. That’s what it takes for peace on earth, and goodwill among men.
I think that’s what Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was thinking of when he penned the words to his famous poem.
Longfellow was a man who adored his family. He had six children with his wife Fanny. They lived together for eighteen years, until the summer of 1861 when Fanny died in an accidental fire.
Longfellow was so devastated he struggled with his writing for some time afterwards. In his journal he wrote, “The thoughts that are in my heart and brain I cannot record.”
Life without his wife was hard for him. On Christmas that year he wrote, “How inexpressibly sad are all holidays.”
And the year after, “‘A merry Christmas’ say the children, but that is no more for me.”
Another reason for Longfellow’s depression was the Civil War and its effects on him personally. For the first few years during the war, the Union Army endured defeat after defeat, but things got worse shortly before Christmas in 1863.
Longfellow’s oldest son, Charles, was severely wounded in battle and near death. That year Longfellow recorded nothing in his journal on Christmas Day. For him, Christmas had turned bleak and grey, probably explaining why I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day takes a darker turn.
“Then from each black accursed mouth
“The cannon thundered in the South,
“And with the sound
“The carols drowned
“Of peace on earth, good-will to men!
“And in despair I bowed my head;
“‘There is no peace on earth,’” I said;
“‘For hate is strong,
“And mocks the song
“Of peace on earth, good-will to men!’”
This, sometimes, is how Christmas is. Just because it’s a day for family and joy doesn’t mean we always celebrate it that way. Wars go on. Greed, pride, and hate don’t just disappear. It’s up to us to make Christmas how it should be, by casting aside our petty jealousies, our prejudices and our conflicts.
Next year, Longfellow rejoiced after the reelection of President Abraham Lincoln, and rejoiced still more after he learned that his son would not die. On Christmas Day, 1864, filled with renewed hope and a rekindled faith, he sat down to write his now famous carol.
The last lines of the poem show clearly the happiness that filled him.
“Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
“‘God is not dead, nor doth he sleep!
“The Wrong shall fail,
“The Right prevail,
“With peace on earth, good-will to men!’”
This year, I hope we can take the same joy in the day that he did. I hope we can remember that Christmas is about friends and family; about goodness, giving and being together.
Then maybe, just maybe, we can create a day of peace on earth, a day for goodwill to men.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.